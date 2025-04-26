"Cleansing blood with silver": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1025 (Sunday, April 27, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 27, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among fans of League of Legends and puzzle aficionados globally. To successfully navigate its daily challenge, participants must have an extensive understanding of the lore associated with the champions from this MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1025th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Cleansing blood with silver"
Illaoi, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1025th edition (April 27, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 27, 2025, are:
- Classic: Illaoi
- Quote: Vayne
- Ability: Skarner; Bonus: Q (Shattered Earth / Upheaval)
- Emoji: Warwick
- Splash Art: Aatrox; Bonus: Victorious Aatrox
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 27, 2025, is Illaoi. The statement alluded to in the Quote puzzle pertains to Vayne, a champion often selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Skarner's Q ability, referred to as "Shattered Earth / Upheaval." In addition, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Warwick, and the Splash Art features Aatrox's Victorious skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1024 (April 26): Lux, Jarvan IV, Singed, Renekton, Teemo
- LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
- LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
- LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
- LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
- LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
- LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
The answers to the 1026th edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 28, 2025.
