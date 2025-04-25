  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "For the King!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1024 (Saturday, April 26, 2025)

"For the King!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1024 (Saturday, April 26, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 25, 2025 21:22 GMT
Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for April 26, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively solve its daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore connected to the champions from this MOBA.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1024th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"For the King!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Lux, Jarvan IV, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1024th edition (April 26, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 26, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Lux
  • Quote: Jarvan IV
  • Ability: Singed; Bonus: Passive (Noxious Slipstream)
  • Emoji: Renekton
  • Splash Art: Teemo; Bonus: Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 26, 2025, is Lux. The statement referenced in the Quote puzzle relates to Jarvan IV, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Singed's Passive ability, known as "Noxious Slipstream". Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Renekton, while the Splash Art prominently showcases Teemo's Prestige Spirit Blossom skin.

Ad

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.09 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
  • LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
  • LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
  • LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
  • LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
  • LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
  • LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
  • LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
  • LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
  • LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
  • LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
  • LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
  • LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
Ad

The answers to the 1025th edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 27, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications