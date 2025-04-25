"For the King!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1024 (Saturday, April 26, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 26, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively solve its daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore connected to the champions from this MOBA.

The Quote puzzle in the 1024th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"For the King!"

Lux, Jarvan IV, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1024th edition (April 26, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 26, 2025, are:

Classic : Lux

: Lux Quote : Jarvan IV

: Jarvan IV Ability : Singed; Bonus : Passive (Noxious Slipstream)

: Singed; : Passive (Noxious Slipstream) Emoji : Renekton

: Renekton Splash Art: Teemo; Bonus: Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 26, 2025, is Lux. The statement referenced in the Quote puzzle relates to Jarvan IV, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Singed's Passive ability, known as "Noxious Slipstream". Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Renekton, while the Splash Art prominently showcases Teemo's Prestige Spirit Blossom skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand

Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen

Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy

Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar

Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio

Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia

Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri

Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra

Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf

Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir

Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko

Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian

Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus

The answers to the 1025th edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 27, 2025.

