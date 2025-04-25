"For the King!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1024 (Saturday, April 26, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 26, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively solve its daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore connected to the champions from this MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1024th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"For the King!"
Lux, Jarvan IV, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1024th edition (April 26, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 26, 2025, are:
- Classic: Lux
- Quote: Jarvan IV
- Ability: Singed; Bonus: Passive (Noxious Slipstream)
- Emoji: Renekton
- Splash Art: Teemo; Bonus: Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 26, 2025, is Lux. The statement referenced in the Quote puzzle relates to Jarvan IV, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Singed's Passive ability, known as "Noxious Slipstream". Furthermore, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Renekton, while the Splash Art prominently showcases Teemo's Prestige Spirit Blossom skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1023 (April 25): Alistar, Anivia, Katarina, Senna, Brand
- LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
- LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
- LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
- LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
- LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
The answers to the 1025th edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 27, 2025.
