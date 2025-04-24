  • home icon
  • "Meaning, in every snowflake": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1023 (Friday, April 25, 2025)

"Meaning, in every snowflake": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1023 (Friday, April 25, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:41 GMT
Vandal Brand in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Vandal Brand in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for April 25, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among both fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts globally. To successfully partake in its daily challenge, players must have an extensive understanding of the lore associated with the champions from this MOBA.

The Quote puzzle in the 1023rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Meaning, in every snowflake."

Alistar, Anivia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1023rd edition (April 25, 2025)

youtube-cover
Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 25, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Alistar
  • Quote: Anivia
  • Ability: Katarina; Bonus: W (Preparation)
  • Emoji: Senna
  • Splash Art: Brand; Bonus: Vandal Brand

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 25, 2025, is Alistar. In the Quote puzzle, the statement referenced pertains to Anivia, a champion commonly selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Katarina's W ability, referred to as "Preparation." Additionally, the Emoji puzzle is linked to Senna, and the Splash Art prominently features Brand's Vandal skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.09 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1022 (April 24): Kog'Maw, Qiyana, Kled, LeBlanc, Gwen
  • LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
  • LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
  • LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
  • LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
  • LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
  • LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
  • LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
  • LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
  • LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
  • LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
  • LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
The answers to the 1024th edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 26, 2025.

