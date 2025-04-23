"If I command the rivers to flow backward": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1022 (Thursday, April 24, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 24, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among both League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the lore related to the champions hailing from this MOBA.
The Quote puzzle in the 1022nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"If I command the rivers to flow backward, they shall."
Kog'Maw, Qiyana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1022nd edition (April 24, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 24, 2025, are:
- Classic: Kog'Maw
- Quote: Qiyana
- Ability: Kled; Bonus: R (Chaaaaaaaarge!!!)
- Emoji: LeBlanc
- Splash Art: Gwen; Bonus: Space Groove Gwen
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 24, 2025, is Kog'Maw. In the Quote puzzle, the referenced statement relates to Qiyana, a champion frequently chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is located within Kled's R ability, known as "Chaaaaaaaarge!!!". Furthermore, LeBlanc is associated with the Emoji puzzle, while Gwen's Space Groove skin is prominently displayed in the Splash Art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1021 (April 23): Sona, Katarina, Irelia, Gwen, Poppy
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
- LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
- LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
- LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
The answers to the 1023rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 25, 2025.
