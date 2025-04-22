"If you run": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1021 (Wednesday, April 23, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 23, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among fans of League of Legends as well as puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. To successfully participate in its daily challenge, players must have a thorough understanding of the lore related to the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1021st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"If you run, you won’t see me stab you!"
Sona, Katarina, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1021st edition (April 23, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 23, 2025, are:
- Classic: Sona
- Quote: Katarina
- Ability: Irelia; Bonus: Passive (Ionian Fervor)
- Emoji: Gwen
- Splash Art: Poppy; Bonus: Lollipoppy Poppy
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 23, 2025, is Sona. In the Quote puzzle, the statement pertains to Katarina, a champion often selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Irelia's Passive ability, referred to as Ionian Fervor. Additionally, Gwen is linked to the Emoji puzzle, and Poppy's Lollipoppy skin is featured in the Splash Art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1020 (April 22): Riven, Zed, Elise, Morgana, Veigar
- LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
- LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
- LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
The answers to the 1022nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 24, 2025.
