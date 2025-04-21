"Forbidden shadow wins": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1020 (Tuesday, April 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 22, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados globally. To effectively engage in its daily challenge, participants must possess a comprehensive grasp of the lore associated with the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1020th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Forbidden shadow wins."
Riven, Zed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1020th edition (April 22, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 22, 2025, are:
- Classic: Riven
- Quote: Zed
- Ability: Elise; Bonus: E (Cocoon/Rappel)
- Emoji: Morgana
- Splash Art: Veigar; Bonus: Superb Villain Veigar
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for April 22, 2025, is Riven. In the Quote puzzle, the phrase is linked to Zed, a champion frequently chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is discovered within Elise's E ability, known as the Cocoon/Rappel. Furthermore, Morgana is associated with the Emoji puzzle, while Veigar's Superb Villain skin is highlighted in the Splash Art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1019 (April 21): Irelia, Yasuo, Qiyana, Teemo, Milio
- LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
- LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
- LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
The answers to the 1021st edition of LoLdle will be shared on April 23, 2025.
