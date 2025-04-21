  • home icon
  "People keep running": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1019 (Monday, April 21, 2025)

"People keep running": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1019 (Monday, April 21, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 21, 2025 05:39 GMT
Faerie Court Milio in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Faerie Court Milio in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for April 21, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant recognition among fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts around the world. To successfully participate in its daily challenge, players are required to possess a thorough understanding of the lore related to the MOBA and its champions.

The Quote puzzle in the 1019th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"People keep running into my blade."

Irelia, Yasuo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1019th edition (April 21, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 21, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Irelia
  • Quote: Yasuo
  • Ability: Qiyana; Bonus: R (Supreme Display of Talent)
  • Emoji: Teemo
  • Splash Art: Milio; Bonus: Faerie Court Milio

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for April 21, 2025, is Irelia. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Yasuo, a champion commonly selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Qiyana's R ability, referred to as the Supreme Display of Talent. In contrast, Teemo is linked to the Emoji, whereas the Splash Art showcases Milio's Faerie Court skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1018 (April 20): Shyvana, Lucian, Renekton, Karma, Cassiopeia
  • LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
  • LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
  • LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
  • LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
  • LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
  • LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
  • LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
  • LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
  • LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
  • LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
The answers to the 1020th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 22, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
