"For Senna!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1018 (Sunday, April 20, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 19, 2025 21:26 GMT
Jade Fang Cassiopeia in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Jade Fang Cassiopeia in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for April 20, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable acclaim among League of Legends fans and puzzle enthusiasts globally. Players must have a comprehensive grasp of the lore associated with the MOBA and its champions to effectively engage with its daily challenge.

The Quote puzzle in the 1018th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"For Senna!"

Shyvana, Lucian, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1018th edition (April 20, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 20, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Shyvana
  • Quote: Lucian
  • Ability: Renekton; Bonus: R (Dominus)
  • Emoji: Karma
  • Splash Art: Cassiopeia; Bonus: Jade Fang Cassiopeia

The answer to the Classic LoLdle on April 20, 2025, is Shyvana. The Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Lucian, a champion frequently chosen for the ADC role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle lies within Renekton's R ability, known as the Dominus. In contrast, the Emoji is associated with Karma, while the Splash Art features Cassiopeia's Jade Fang skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1017 (April 19): Jarvan IV, Shyvana, Miss Fortune, Samira, Ahri
  • LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
  • LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
  • LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
  • LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
  • LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
  • LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
  • LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
  • LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
  • LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
  • LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
  • LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
  • LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
The answers to the 1019th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 21, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

