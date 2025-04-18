"Tremble before the power": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1017 (Saturday, April 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 19, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant popularity among League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados across the world. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, individuals are required to possess a thorough understanding of the lore related to the MOBA and its champions.

The Quote puzzle in the 1017th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Tremble before the power of a dragon."

Jarvan IV, Shyvana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1017th edition (April 19, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 19, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Jarvan IV

: Jarvan IV Quote : Shyvana

: Shyvana Ability : Miss Fortune; Bonus : W (Volley)

: Miss Fortune; : W (Volley) Emoji : Samira

: Samira Splash Art: Ahri; Bonus: Arcana Ahri

The solution to the Classic LoLdle on April 19, 2025, is Jarvan IV. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Shyvana, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Miss Fortune's W ability, referred to as the Strut. Meanwhile, the Emoji is linked to Samira, whereas the Splash Art showcases Ahri's Arcana skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra

Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf

Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir

Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko

Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian

Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus

Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora

Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell

Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius

Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch

Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira

Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio

Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce

Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka

The answers to the 1018th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 20, 2025.

