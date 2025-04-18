"Tremble before the power": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1017 (Saturday, April 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 19, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant popularity among League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados across the world. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, individuals are required to possess a thorough understanding of the lore related to the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1017th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Tremble before the power of a dragon."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Jarvan IV, Shyvana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1017th edition (April 19, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 19, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Jarvan IV
- Quote: Shyvana
- Ability: Miss Fortune; Bonus: W (Volley)
- Emoji: Samira
- Splash Art: Ahri; Bonus: Arcana Ahri
The solution to the Classic LoLdle on April 19, 2025, is Jarvan IV. The Quote puzzle features a phrase associated with Shyvana, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is found in Miss Fortune's W ability, referred to as the Strut. Meanwhile, the Emoji is linked to Samira, whereas the Splash Art showcases Ahri's Arcana skin.
Read more: League of Legends patch 25.08 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1016 (April 18): Gnar, Taric, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Syndra
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
The answers to the 1018th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 20, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.