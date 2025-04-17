"Much like a fine gem": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1016 (Friday, April 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 18, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has achieved considerable popularity among fans of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts alike. To effectively engage with its daily challenge, participants must have extensive knowledge of the lore associated with the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1016th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Much like a fine gem, I’m multifaceted."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Gnar, Taric, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1016th edition (April 18, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 18, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Gnar
- Quote: Taric
- Ability: Ashe; Bonus: W (Volley)
- Emoji: Blitzcrank
- Splash Art: Syndra; Bonus: Atlantean Syndra
The answer to the Classic LoLdle on April 18, 2025, is Gnar. This Quote puzzle includes a phrase linked to Taric, a champion frequently chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is Ashe's W ability, known as the Volley. Moving on, the Emoji is associated with Blitzcrank, while the Splash Art features Syndra's Atlantean skin.
Read more: League of Legends patch 25.08 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1015 (April 17): Sylas, Yone, Jarvan IV, Neeko, Olaf
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
The answers to the 1017th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 19, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.