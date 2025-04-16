"With each mask I claim": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1015 (Thursday, April 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 17, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant popularity among League of Legends enthusiasts as well as those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, participants are required to possess a comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the MOBA and its champions.
The Quote puzzle in the 1015th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"With each mask I claim, I come one step closer to understanding my own."
Sylas, Yone, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1015th edition (April 17, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 17, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Sylas
- Quote: Yone
- Ability: Jarvan IV; Bonus: E (Demacian Standard)
- Emoji: Neeko
- Splash Art: Olaf; Bonus: Brolaf Olaf
The solution to the Classic LoLdle on April 17, 2025, is Sylas. This quotation features a phrase associated with Yone, a champion commonly selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is identified as Jarvan IV's E, referred to as the Demacian Standard. In contrast, the Emoji is linked to Neeko, while the Splash Art showcases Olaf's Brolaf skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir
- LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko
- LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian
- LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus
- LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora
- LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell
- LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius
- LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch
- LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira
- LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio
- LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce
- LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka
The answers to the 1016th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 18, 2025.
