"With each mask I claim": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1015 (Thursday, April 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for April 17, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant popularity among League of Legends enthusiasts as well as those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully tackle its daily challenge, participants are required to possess a comprehensive understanding of the lore related to the MOBA and its champions.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1015th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"With each mask I claim, I come one step closer to understanding my own."

Sylas, Yone, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1015th edition (April 17, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 17, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Sylas

: Sylas Quote : Yone

: Yone Ability : Jarvan IV; Bonus : E (Demacian Standard)

: Jarvan IV; : E (Demacian Standard) Emoji : Neeko

: Neeko Splash Art: Olaf; Bonus: Brolaf Olaf

The solution to the Classic LoLdle on April 17, 2025, is Sylas. This quotation features a phrase associated with Yone, a champion commonly selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is identified as Jarvan IV's E, referred to as the Demacian Standard. In contrast, the Emoji is linked to Neeko, while the Splash Art showcases Olaf's Brolaf skin.

Ad

Read more: LoL patch 25.8 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1014 (April 16): Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir

Lillia, Olaf, Vex, Garen, Azir LoLdle 1013 (April 15): Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko

Anivia, Yorick, Evelynn, Annie, Neeko LoLdle 1012 (April 14): Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian

Dr. Mundo, Brand, Sejuani, Zac, Lucian LoLdle 1011 (April 13): Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus

Zilean, Xerath, Karma, Jax, Nasus LoLdle 1010 (April 12): Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora

Varus, Ezreal, Nocturne, Master Yi, Aurora LoLdle 1009 (April 11): Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell

Shen, Graves, Xayah, Milio, Rell LoLdle 1008 (April 10): Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius

Ekko, Malzahar, Samira, Ryze, Darius LoLdle 1007 (April 9): Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch

Volibear, Ashe, Illaoi, Cassiopeia, Twitch LoLdle 1006 (April 8): Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira

Renekton, Garen, Cho'Gath, Malphite, Samira LoLdle 1005 (April 7): Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio

Vi, Rammus, Veigar, Katarina, Galio LoLdle 1004 (April 6): Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce

Vex, Lee Sin, Rumble, Draven, Jayce LoLdle 1003 (April 5): Kassadin, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Viktor, Soraka

Ad

The answers to the 1016th edition of LoLdle will be published on April 18, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.