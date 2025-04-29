The much-awaited League of Legends patch 25.09 was revealed on April 30, 2025, and boasts major new updates to the Summoner's Rift. This is Season 2's first patch, and it revolves around the Spirit Blossom Festival held at Ionia, besides many system changes, plus tweaks to champions that come along with it.
Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.09.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.09
1) Annie
Q - Disintegrate
- Damage: 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 (+ 80% AP)
W - Incinerate
- Mana Cost: 90 / 95 / 100 / 105 / 110 ⇒ 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 / 90
R - Summon: Tibbers
- Passive Magic Penetration: 10 / 12.5 / 15% ⇒ 15 / 17.5 / 20%
2) Ashe
Q - Ranger’s Focus
- AD Ratio: 111 / 117 / 123 / 129 / 135% ⇒ 110 / 117.5 / 125 / 132.5 / 140%
- Bonus Attack Speed: 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 / 65% ⇒ 25 / 37.5 / 50 / 67.5 / 75%
3) K'Sante
Item Shop
- K’Sante’s default shop page has been updated to display tank items instead of fighter items.
W - Path Maker
- Base Damage: 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120 ⇒ 45 / 75 / 105 / 135 / 165
4) Leona
Passive - Sunlight
- Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 2.5 seconds
Q - Shield of Daybreak
- Mana Cost: 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50
E - Zenith Blade
- Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60
5) Morgana
E - Black Shield
- Shield Strength: 80 / 135 / 190 / 245 / 300 (+70% AP) ⇒ 100 / 155 / 210 / 265 / 320 (+70% AP)
R - Soul Shackles
- Damage: 175 / 250 / 325 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 200 / 275 / 350 (+ 80% AP)
- Bonus Movement Speed: 10 / 35 / 60% ⇒ 20 / 40 / 60%
6) Orianna
Q - Command: Attack
- Mana Cost: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 ⇒ 35 at all ranks
7) Shen
Q - Twilight Assault
- Empowered Bonus Magic Damage: 10-40 (based on level) (+ 4 / 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6% target’s max HP) ⇒ 10-40 (based on level) (+ 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5 / 7% target’s max HP)
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.09
1) Gwen
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.9
Passive - A Thousand Cuts
- Monster Damage Cap: 5 (+ 15% AP) ⇒ 5 (+ 10% AP)
Q - Snip Snip!
- Damage per Snip: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 5% AP) ⇒ 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 2% AP)
- Maximum Damage: 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 60% AP) (+ 6x Passive) ⇒ 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 45% AP) (+ 6x Passive)
2) Kalista
Base Stats
- Base Health: 600 ⇒ 580
- Base AD: 59 ⇒ 57
- AD Growth: 3.25 ⇒ 4
E - Rend
- Damage: 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 70% AD) (+ 20% AP) ⇒ 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 (+ 70% AD) (+ 20% AP)
3) Naafiri
W - The Call of the Pack
- Cooldown: 22 / 21 / 20 / 19 / 18 ⇒ 26 / 24 / 22 / 20 / 18 seconds
E - Eviscerate
- Dash Damage: 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 50% bonus AD) ⇒ 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 40% bonus AD)
4) Yorick
Passive - Shepard of Souls
- Mist Walker Damage to Monsters: 70% ⇒ 60%
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.09
Item changes
1) Boots of Swiftness
- Movement Speed: 60 ⇒ 55
2) Symbiotic Soles
- NEW: Now grants 10 out-of-combat Movement Speed
- REMOVED: No longer grants Empowered Recall
3) Rod of Ages
- Initial Health: 400 ⇒ 350
- Maximum Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Initial Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 45
- Maximum Ability Power: 80 ⇒ 75
Tier 3 Boot upgrades
1) Armored Advance
- Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold
2) Chainlaced Crushers
- Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold
3) Crimson Lucidity
- Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold
4) Forever Forward
- Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold
- Total Bonus Movespeed Out of Combat: 10% ⇒ 8%
5) Gunmetal Greaves
- Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold
6) Spellslinger’s Shoes
- Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold
- Magic Penetration: 8% ⇒ 7%
7) Swiftmarch
- Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold
- Movement Speed: 70 ⇒ 65
- REMOVED: No longer grants 4% increased total Movement Speed
- NEW: Now grants Adaptive Force equal to 5% of total Movement Speed
Summoner Spells
1) Ignite
- Damage: 70-410 ⇒ 70-475 (diverges at level 7)
Rune changes
1) Biscuit of Everlasting Will
- Health Restoration: 12% of missing health over 5 seconds ⇒ 20 (+ 2% maximum health, increased by up to 100% based on user’s missing health) (Note: this maxes out at 70% missing health)
2) Unflinching
- Bonus Armor and MR: 6-12 (based on level) ⇒ 10 at all levels
In League of Legends patch 25.09, Voracious Atakhan and Ruinous Atakhan have been replaced by Thornbound Atakhan. After defeating it, the area around the target slows down and deals damage to any other nearby enemies. In addition, it also gives the team a Spirit Petal which provides 25% increased XP and Adaptive Force͏. Meanwhile, Riot Games has changed the map with Spirit Blossom flair to celebrate the new season.
This covers the League of Legends patch 25.09 notes released on April 30, 2025.
