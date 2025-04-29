The much-awaited League of Legends patch 25.09 was revealed on April 30, 2025, and boasts major new updates to the Summoner's Rift. This is Season 2's first patch, and it revolves around the Spirit Blossom Festival held at Ionia, besides many system changes, plus tweaks to champions that come along with it.

Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.09.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.09

All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.09 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Annie

Q - Disintegrate

Damage: 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 (+ 80% AP)

W - Incinerate

Mana Cost: 90 / 95 / 100 / 105 / 110 ⇒ 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 / 90

R - Summon: Tibbers

Passive Magic Penetration: 10 / 12.5 / 15% ⇒ 15 / 17.5 / 20%

2) Ashe

Q - Ranger’s Focus

AD Ratio : 111 / 117 / 123 / 129 / 135% ⇒ 110 / 117.5 / 125 / 132.5 / 140%

: 111 / 117 / 123 / 129 / 135% ⇒ 110 / 117.5 / 125 / 132.5 / 140% Bonus Attack Speed: 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 / 65% ⇒ 25 / 37.5 / 50 / 67.5 / 75%

3) K'Sante

Item Shop

K’Sante’s default shop page has been updated to display tank items instead of fighter items.

W - Path Maker

Base Damage: 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120 ⇒ 45 / 75 / 105 / 135 / 165

4) Leona

Passive - Sunlight

Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 2.5 seconds

Q - Shield of Daybreak

Mana Cost: 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50

E - Zenith Blade

Mana Cost: 60 ⇒ 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60

5) Morgana

E - Black Shield

Shield Strength: 80 / 135 / 190 / 245 / 300 (+70% AP) ⇒ 100 / 155 / 210 / 265 / 320 (+70% AP)

R - Soul Shackles

Damage : 175 / 250 / 325 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 200 / 275 / 350 (+ 80% AP)

: 175 / 250 / 325 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 200 / 275 / 350 (+ 80% AP) Bonus Movement Speed: 10 / 35 / 60% ⇒ 20 / 40 / 60%

6) Orianna

Q - Command: Attack

Mana Cost: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 ⇒ 35 at all ranks

7) Shen

Q - Twilight Assault

Empowered Bonus Magic Damage: 10-40 (based on level) (+ 4 / 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6% target’s max HP) ⇒ 10-40 (based on level) (+ 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5 / 7% target’s max HP)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.09

1) Gwen

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.9

Passive - A Thousand Cuts

Monster Damage Cap: 5 (+ 15% AP) ⇒ 5 (+ 10% AP)

Q - Snip Snip!

Damage per Snip : 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 5% AP) ⇒ 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 2% AP)

: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 5% AP) ⇒ 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 2% AP) Maximum Damage: 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 60% AP) (+ 6x Passive) ⇒ 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 45% AP) (+ 6x Passive)

2) Kalista

Base Stats

Base Health : 600 ⇒ 580

: 600 ⇒ 580 Base AD : 59 ⇒ 57

: 59 ⇒ 57 AD Growth: 3.25 ⇒ 4

E - Rend

Damage: 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 70% AD) (+ 20% AP) ⇒ 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 (+ 70% AD) (+ 20% AP)

3) Naafiri

W - The Call of the Pack

Cooldown: 22 / 21 / 20 / 19 / 18 ⇒ 26 / 24 / 22 / 20 / 18 seconds

E - Eviscerate

Dash Damage: 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 50% bonus AD) ⇒ 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 40% bonus AD)

4) Yorick

Passive - Shepard of Souls

Mist Walker Damage to Monsters: 70% ⇒ 60%

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.09

Spirit Blossom map in League of Legends patch 25.09 (Image via Riot Games)

Item changes

1) Boots of Swiftness

Movement Speed: 60 ⇒ 55

2) Symbiotic Soles

NEW : Now grants 10 out-of-combat Movement Speed

: Now grants 10 out-of-combat Movement Speed REMOVED: No longer grants Empowered Recall

3) Rod of Ages

Initial Health : 400 ⇒ 350

: 400 ⇒ 350 Maximum Health : 500 ⇒ 450

: 500 ⇒ 450 Initial Ability Power : 50 ⇒ 45

: 50 ⇒ 45 Maximum Ability Power: 80 ⇒ 75

Tier 3 Boot upgrades

1) Armored Advance

Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold

2) Chainlaced Crushers

Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold

3) Crimson Lucidity

Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold

4) Forever Forward

Cost : 750 ⇒ 500 gold

: 750 ⇒ 500 gold Total Bonus Movespeed Out of Combat: 10% ⇒ 8%

5) Gunmetal Greaves

Cost: 750 ⇒ 500 gold

6) Spellslinger’s Shoes

Cost : 750 ⇒ 500 gold

: 750 ⇒ 500 gold Magic Penetration: 8% ⇒ 7%

7) Swiftmarch

Cost : 750 ⇒ 500 gold

: 750 ⇒ 500 gold Movement Speed : 70 ⇒ 65

: 70 ⇒ 65 REMOVED : No longer grants 4% increased total Movement Speed

: No longer grants 4% increased total Movement Speed NEW: Now grants Adaptive Force equal to 5% of total Movement Speed

Summoner Spells

1) Ignite

Damage: 70-410 ⇒ 70-475 (diverges at level 7)

Rune changes

1) Biscuit of Everlasting Will

Health Restoration: 12% of missing health over 5 seconds ⇒ 20 (+ 2% maximum health, increased by up to 100% based on user’s missing health) (Note: this maxes out at 70% missing health)

2) Unflinching

Bonus Armor and MR: 6-12 (based on level) ⇒ 10 at all levels

In League of Legends patch 25.09, Voracious Atakhan and Ruinous Atakhan have been replaced by Thornbound Atakhan. After defeating it, the area around the target slows down and deals damage to any other nearby enemies. In addition, it also gives the team a Spirit Petal which provides 25% increased XP and Adaptive Force͏. Meanwhile, Riot Games has changed the map with Spirit Blossom flair to celebrate the new season.

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.09 notes released on April 30, 2025.

