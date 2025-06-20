All English broadcast talent at League of Legends MSI 2025

The English broadcast talent roster for the League of Legends MSI 2025 (Mid-Season Invitational) has been announced, featuring notable figures from the scene. Scheduled to begin on June 27, 2025, this international tournament will be held in Vancouver, Canada.

The MSI 2025 features 10 distinguished teams from various regions, such as the LCK, LPL, LEC, LTA, and LCP. Notably, numerous on-air personalities from these regional leagues are set to participate in the forthcoming international tournament. On June 19, 2025, the official LoL esports account announced the roster via X, generating considerable excitement among fans.

Here's a list of the broadcast talent that will appear during the English stream of MSI 2025:

Isaac " Azael " Cummings-Bentley (Canada): Color Caster and Analyst

" Cummings-Bentley (Canada): Color Caster and Analyst Clayton " CaptainFlowers " Raines (US): Play-by-play Caster

" Raines (US): Play-by-play Caster Maurits " Chronicler " Meeusen (Netherlands): Color Caster and Analyst

" Meeusen (Netherlands): Color Caster and Analyst Daniel " Drakos " Drakos (US): Play-by-play Caster

" Drakos (US): Play-by-play Caster Emily Rand (US): Analyst

(US): Analyst Park " zeetwo " Jee-sun (South Korea): Interviewer & Translator

" Jee-sun (South Korea): Interviewer & Translator Sam " Kobe " Hartman-Kenzler (US): Color Caster and Analyst

" Hartman-Kenzler (US): Color Caster and Analyst Laure " Bulii " Valée (France): Desk Host & Interview

" Valée (France): Desk Host & Interview Aaron " Medic " Chamberlain (UK): Play-by-Play Caster

" Chamberlain (UK): Play-by-Play Caster Barento " Raz " Mohammed (Canada): Color Caster and Analyst

" Mohammed (Canada): Color Caster and Analyst Eefje " Sjokz " Depoortere (Belgium): Desk Host

" Depoortere (Belgium): Desk Host Andrew "Vedius" Day (UK): Color Caster and Analyst

All these individuals hail from either the LCK, LEC, or LCS, and they enjoy considerable popularity within the League of Legends esports community.

League of Legends MSI 2025: Schedule

The League of Legends MSI 2025 is set to commence on June 27, 2025, and will continue until July 12, 2025.

This event is structured into two segments: the Play-In Stage and the Playoffs. The initial matchups for the Play-Ins feature G2 Esports competing against FURIA, and Bilibili Gaming facing GAM Esports. Importantly, only two teams will advance from this stage to join other distinguished teams in the Playoffs.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

