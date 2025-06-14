T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI event will feature T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on June 15, 2025. The winner will clinch the second spot in the Mid-Season Invitational 2025 (MSI), and join Gen.G as the LCK representative. The series will be played in a best-of-five format, using the LoL patch 25.11.
Here's an in-depth look at the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the Road to MSI event, including the result prediction, schedule, and other details.
T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Who will qualify for the MSI?
After two disappointing losses in the LCK Regular Season, T1 completely outclassed KT Rolster in their recent Road to MSI event clash. Even though T1 lost the first game, they secured three convincing victories to win the series 3-1.
Doran was the most impactful player against KT, making a significant difference with his Gwen, Renekton, and Camille picks. However, the silent MVP of the series was Gumayusi. He and Keria dominated the Botlane 2v2 matchup, positively influencing the late-game team fights.
However, HLE can be considered miles ahead of T1 based on their recent performance. The team was on the verge of qualifying for the MSI, nearly defeating Gen.G in their previous series. HLE had a 2-0 lead; however, Gen.G's masterclass ultimately resulted in the series ending with a 2-3 scoreline.
The solo laners of HLE, including Zeus and Zeka, are extremely impactful in the side lanes. So, it'd be interesting to see their battle against T1's Doran and Faker, and which players come out on top.
Prediction: HLE 3 - 2 T1
T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head
The two LCK heavyweight teams have faced off 31 times. T1 came out on top 16 times, while HLE won 15 times.
Previous results
T1 won their earlier series against KT Rolster 3-1 in the LCK 2025 Road to MSI event.
Meanwhile, HLE lost 2-3 against Gen.G.
Rosters
T1
- Top: Doran
- Jungle: Oner
- Mid: Faker
- ADC: Gumayusi
- Support: Keria
Hanwha Life Esports
- Top: Zeus
- Jungle: Peanut
- Mid: Zeka
- ADC: Viper
- Support: Delight
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.12 notes
How to watch T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in LCK 2025 Road to MSI
Here are the starting times of the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports series:
- PT: June 14, 2025, at 11 PM
- CET: June 15, 2025, at 8 AM
- IST: June 15, 2025, at 11:30 AM
- Beijing CST: June 15, 2025, at 2 PM
- KST: June 15, 2025, at 3 PM
To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:
- Twitch: LCK
- YouTube: LCK Global
