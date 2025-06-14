  • home icon
  • T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 14, 2025 22:07 GMT
T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in LCK 2025 Road to MSI
T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in LCK 2025 Road to MSI (Image via LCK)

The League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI event will feature T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on June 15, 2025. The winner will clinch the second spot in the Mid-Season Invitational 2025 (MSI), and join Gen.G as the LCK representative. The series will be played in a best-of-five format, using the LoL patch 25.11.

Here's an in-depth look at the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the Road to MSI event, including the result prediction, schedule, and other details.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Who will qualify for the MSI?

After two disappointing losses in the LCK Regular Season, T1 completely outclassed KT Rolster in their recent Road to MSI event clash. Even though T1 lost the first game, they secured three convincing victories to win the series 3-1.

Doran was the most impactful player against KT, making a significant difference with his Gwen, Renekton, and Camille picks. However, the silent MVP of the series was Gumayusi. He and Keria dominated the Botlane 2v2 matchup, positively influencing the late-game team fights.

However, HLE can be considered miles ahead of T1 based on their recent performance. The team was on the verge of qualifying for the MSI, nearly defeating Gen.G in their previous series. HLE had a 2-0 lead; however, Gen.G's masterclass ultimately resulted in the series ending with a 2-3 scoreline.

The solo laners of HLE, including Zeus and Zeka, are extremely impactful in the side lanes. So, it'd be interesting to see their battle against T1's Doran and Faker, and which players come out on top.

Prediction: HLE 3 - 2 T1

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

The two LCK heavyweight teams have faced off 31 times. T1 came out on top 16 times, while HLE won 15 times.

Previous results

T1 won their earlier series against KT Rolster 3-1 in the LCK 2025 Road to MSI event.

Meanwhile, HLE lost 2-3 against Gen.G.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

  • Top: Zeus
  • Jungle: Peanut
  • Mid: Zeka
  • ADC: Viper
  • Support: Delight
How to watch T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in LCK 2025 Road to MSI

Here are the starting times of the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports series:

  • PT: June 14, 2025, at 11 PM
  • CET: June 15, 2025, at 8 AM
  • IST: June 15, 2025, at 11:30 AM
  • Beijing CST: June 15, 2025, at 2 PM
  • KST: June 15, 2025, at 3 PM

To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077's Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz.

