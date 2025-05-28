League of Legends patch 25.11 notes: Garen adjustments, Smolder nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.11 notes were revealed on May 28, 2025. The updates mostly focus on balances on several champions and also feature prominent changes to Garen's gameplay mechanics. Nevertheless, with the release of recent patches, the game is in a steady spot in both the solo queue and the professional scene.
Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.11.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.11
1) Diana
Passive - Moonsilver Blade
- Monster Damage: 225% ⇒ 260%
2) Rengar
R - Thrill of the Hunt
- Cooldown: 110 / 100 / 90 ⇒ 100 / 90 / 80
3) Ryze
W - Rune Prison
- Damage: 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 / 200 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana)
R - Realm Warp
- Passive Overload Flux Damage: 40 / 70 / 100% ⇒ 60 / 80 / 100%
4) Sivir
W - Ricochet
- Bounce Damage: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% AD ⇒ 40 / 42.5 / 45 / 47.5 / 50% AD
5) Twisted Fate
Q - Wild Cards
- Base Damage: 60 / 105 / 150 / 195 / 240 (+ 50% Bonus AD) (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 85% AP)
6) Twitch
E - Contaminate
- AP Ratio Per Stack: 30% ⇒ 35%
7) Udyr
R - Wingborne Storm
- Storm Stance Empowered Basic Attack Damage: 10 - 30 (based on level) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 10 - 40 (based on level) (+ 35% AP)
- Storm Damage per Second: 20 / 34 / 48 / 62 / 76 / 90 (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 20 / 36 / 52 / 68 / 84 / 100 (+ 35% AP)
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.11
1) Cho'Gath
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.5
2) Elise
Passive - Spider Queen
- Spider Form Basic Attack Bonus Damage: 12/ 22 / 32 / 42 (based on Spider From's Rank) (+ 20% AP) ⇒ 12/ 22 / 32 / 42 (based on Spider From's Rank) (+ 15% AP)
3) Lucian
E - Relentless Pursuit
- Cooldown: 16 / 15.5 / 15 / 14.5 / 14 ⇒ 18 / 17 / 16 / 15 / 14
4) Smolder
Base Stats
- Base Armor (Level 1): 26 ⇒ 24
- Base Health Regen (Level 1): 4.5 ⇒ 3.75
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.11
1) Aatrox
Passive - Deathbringer Stance
- Damage: 4-12% max HP (based on level) ⇒ 4-8% max HP (based on level)
Q - The Darkin Blade
- Sweet Spot Damage: 160% ⇒ 170%
W - Infernal Chains
- Damage Type: Magic ⇒ Physical
2) Annie
Base Stats
- Base Armor (level 1): 19 ⇒ 23
- Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 4
W - Incinerate
- Damage: 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 80% AP)
3) Ashe
Q - Ranger's Focus
- It can now build stacks when attacking structures.
4) Garen
W - Courage
- Cooldown: 23 / 21 / 19 / 17 / 15 ⇒ 22 / 19.5 / 17 / 14.5 / 12
- Damage Reduction: 30% ⇒ 25 / 29 / 33 / 37 / 41%
- Removed: 10% bonus resistances after quest completion.
- Fixed a bug where particles weren't playing when successfully mitigating crowd control with the tenacity.
- Tooltip updated for clarity.
E - Judgment
- Cooldown: 9 ⇒ 9 / 8.25 / 7.5 / 6.75 / 6 (cooldown still starts after the end of the spin)
- Damage: 4 / 8 / 12 / 16 / 20 (+ 0 - 8.2 (based on level)) (+ 36 / 37 / 38 / 39 / 40% AD) ⇒ 4 / 8 / 12 / 16 / 20 (+ 36 / 38 / 40 / 42 / 44% AD)
- Crit Damage Modifier: 150% (190% with Infinity Edge) ⇒ 140% (172% with Infinity Edge)
- Removed: 150% damage to monsters.
- Removed: Partial cooldown refund based on remaining duration.
- Fixed a bug where fully channeled Judgment could leave the cooldown slightly higher than intended.
- Tooltip updated for clarity.
R - Demacian Justice
- Damage: 150 / 300 / 450 (+ 25 / 30 / 35% missing HP) ⇒ 150 / 250 / 350 (+ 25 / 30 / 35% missing HP)
5) Kassadin
Base Stats
- Base Armor (Level 1): 19 ⇒ 21
E - Force Pulse
- Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 65% AP)
R - Riftwalk
- Bonus Damage per stack: 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 10% AP) (+ 1% maximum mana) ⇒ 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 7% AP) (+ 1% maximum mana)
- Maximum Damage: 210 / 270 / 330 (+ 90% AP) (+ 6% maximum mana) ⇒ 210 / 270 / 330 (+ 78% AP) (+ 6% maximum mana)
6) Samira
Q - Flair
- Lifesteal Effectiveness: 66.66% ⇒ 80%
W - Blade Whirl
- Damage per hit: 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 (+ 60% bonus AD) ⇒ 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 (+ 50% bonus AD)
R - Inferno Trigger
- Lifesteal Effectiveness: 50% ⇒ 80%
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.11
Item changes
1) Horizon Focus
- Total Gold Cost: 2900 ⇒ 2800
- Ability Power: 110 ⇒ 115
This covers the League of Legends patch 25.11 notes released on May 28, 2025.
