League of Legends patch 25.11 notes: Garen adjustments, Smolder nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.11 notes were revealed on May 28, 2025. The updates mostly focus on balances on several champions and also feature prominent changes to Garen's gameplay mechanics. Nevertheless, with the release of recent patches, the game is in a steady spot in both the solo queue and the professional scene.

Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.11.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.11

All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.11 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Diana

Passive - Moonsilver Blade

Monster Damage: 225% ⇒ 260%

2) Rengar

R - Thrill of the Hunt

Cooldown: 110 / 100 / 90 ⇒ 100 / 90 / 80

3) Ryze

W - Rune Prison

Damage: 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 / 200 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 70% AP) (+ 4% bonus mana)

R - Realm Warp

Passive Overload Flux Damage: 40 / 70 / 100% ⇒ 60 / 80 / 100%

4) Sivir

W - Ricochet

Bounce Damage: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% AD ⇒ 40 / 42.5 / 45 / 47.5 / 50% AD

5) Twisted Fate

Q - Wild Cards

Base Damage: 60 / 105 / 150 / 195 / 240 (+ 50% Bonus AD) (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 85% AP)

6) Twitch

E - Contaminate

AP Ratio Per Stack: 30% ⇒ 35%

7) Udyr

R - Wingborne Storm

Storm Stance Empowered Basic Attack Damage : 10 - 30 (based on level) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 10 - 40 (based on level) (+ 35% AP)

: 10 - 30 (based on level) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 10 - 40 (based on level) (+ 35% AP) Storm Damage per Second: 20 / 34 / 48 / 62 / 76 / 90 (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 20 / 36 / 52 / 68 / 84 / 100 (+ 35% AP)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.11

1) Cho'Gath

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.5

2) Elise

Passive - Spider Queen

Spider Form Basic Attack Bonus Damage: 12/ 22 / 32 / 42 (based on Spider From's Rank) (+ 20% AP) ⇒ 12/ 22 / 32 / 42 (based on Spider From's Rank) (+ 15% AP)

3) Lucian

E - Relentless Pursuit

Cooldown: 16 / 15.5 / 15 / 14.5 / 14 ⇒ 18 / 17 / 16 / 15 / 14

4) Smolder

Base Stats

Base Armor (Level 1) : 26 ⇒ 24

: 26 ⇒ 24 Base Health Regen (Level 1): 4.5 ⇒ 3.75

Also read: League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.11

1) Aatrox

Passive - Deathbringer Stance

Damage: 4-12% max HP (based on level) ⇒ 4-8% max HP (based on level)

Q - The Darkin Blade

Sweet Spot Damage: 160% ⇒ 170%

W - Infernal Chains

Damage Type: Magic ⇒ Physical

2) Annie

Base Stats

Base Armor (level 1) : 19 ⇒ 23

: 19 ⇒ 23 Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 4

W - Incinerate

Damage: 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 80% AP)

3) Ashe

Q - Ranger's Focus

It can now build stacks when attacking structures.

4) Garen

W - Courage

Cooldown : 23 / 21 / 19 / 17 / 15 ⇒ 22 / 19.5 / 17 / 14.5 / 12

: 23 / 21 / 19 / 17 / 15 ⇒ 22 / 19.5 / 17 / 14.5 / 12 Damage Reduction : 30% ⇒ 25 / 29 / 33 / 37 / 41%

: 30% ⇒ 25 / 29 / 33 / 37 / 41% Removed: 10% bonus resistances after quest completion.

10% bonus resistances after quest completion. Fixed a bug where particles weren't playing when successfully mitigating crowd control with the tenacity.

Tooltip updated for clarity.

E - Judgment

Cooldown : 9 ⇒ 9 / 8.25 / 7.5 / 6.75 / 6 (cooldown still starts after the end of the spin)

: 9 ⇒ 9 / 8.25 / 7.5 / 6.75 / 6 (cooldown still starts after the end of the spin) Damage : 4 / 8 / 12 / 16 / 20 (+ 0 - 8.2 (based on level)) (+ 36 / 37 / 38 / 39 / 40% AD) ⇒ 4 / 8 / 12 / 16 / 20 (+ 36 / 38 / 40 / 42 / 44% AD)

: 4 / 8 / 12 / 16 / 20 (+ 0 - 8.2 (based on level)) (+ 36 / 37 / 38 / 39 / 40% AD) ⇒ 4 / 8 / 12 / 16 / 20 (+ 36 / 38 / 40 / 42 / 44% AD) Crit Damage Modifier : 150% (190% with Infinity Edge) ⇒ 140% (172% with Infinity Edge)

: 150% (190% with Infinity Edge) ⇒ 140% (172% with Infinity Edge) Removed: 150% damage to monsters.

150% damage to monsters. Removed: Partial cooldown refund based on remaining duration.

Partial cooldown refund based on remaining duration. Fixed a bug where fully channeled Judgment could leave the cooldown slightly higher than intended.

Tooltip updated for clarity.

R - Demacian Justice

Damage: 150 / 300 / 450 (+ 25 / 30 / 35% missing HP) ⇒ 150 / 250 / 350 (+ 25 / 30 / 35% missing HP)

5) Kassadin

Base Stats

Base Armor (Level 1): 19 ⇒ 21

E - Force Pulse

Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 65% AP)

R - Riftwalk

Bonus Damage per stack : 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 10% AP) (+ 1% maximum mana) ⇒ 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 7% AP) (+ 1% maximum mana)

: 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 10% AP) (+ 1% maximum mana) ⇒ 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 7% AP) (+ 1% maximum mana) Maximum Damage: 210 / 270 / 330 (+ 90% AP) (+ 6% maximum mana) ⇒ 210 / 270 / 330 (+ 78% AP) (+ 6% maximum mana)

6) Samira

Q - Flair

Lifesteal Effectiveness: 66.66% ⇒ 80%

W - Blade Whirl

Damage per hit: 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 (+ 60% bonus AD) ⇒ 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 (+ 50% bonus AD)

R - Inferno Trigger

Lifesteal Effectiveness: 50% ⇒ 80%

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.11

Item changes

1) Horizon Focus

Total Gold Cost : 2900 ⇒ 2800

: 2900 ⇒ 2800 Ability Power: 110 ⇒ 115

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.11 notes released on May 28, 2025.

