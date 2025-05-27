T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The final week of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season features T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). The matchup is extremely crucial, as the winning team will be in a prominent spot to finish second in the table. Notably, only the top two teams will get two chances in the LoL MSI qualification stage.

Here are more details regarding the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports series in the League of Legends LCK 2025.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Who will win the match?

Prediction

While Gen.G has already secured the first spot for the Road to MSI event, T1 and HLE will be fighting for the second seed. The former currently has a 12-4 record, and the latter sits at 11-5. So, if HLE wins, they will be the front-runner, and T1's victory means the score is tied.

T1's form has improved significantly, as the team has won seven of its last eight matches in the LCK. The team fights and macro adjustments have appeared incredibly methodical and dominant since Gumayusi has been in the starting lineup for the past few weeks.

Furthermore, Doran has been spectacular in the Toplane and carried several games, despite underwhelming performances in the earlier part of the Regular Season. However, it'd be interesting to see how he challenges the mighty Toplaner for HLE, Zeus.

HLE lost its previous match in the LCK against Dplus KIA, where the team looked shaky at times. While the team's Botlane duo of Viper and Delight was playing exceptionally well, the opponent completely outclassed them in the late-game objective controls and skirmishes.

However, it should be noted that HLE performs best when they are up against the wall. The team has a lot of clutch factors, and if the players are on the same page, HLE can defeat any LoL esports team in the world.

Prediction: T1 2 - 1 Hanwha Life Esports

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

The two LCK juggernauts have played against each other 30 times. T1 came out on top 16 times, while HLE prevailed 14 times.

Previous results

T1 won its previous match 2-0 against DN Freecs in the LCK 2025 Regular Season. Gumayusi won the series MVP after a great showing picking Miss Fortune and Lucian.

On the other hand, HLE lost its previous series against Dplus KIA with a 1-2 scoreline.

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

How to watch T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in the LCK 2025 Regular Season

Here are the starting times of the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports series:

PT : May 28, 2025, at 3 am

: May 28, 2025, at 3 am CET : May 28, 2025, at 12 pm

: May 28, 2025, at 12 pm IST : May 28, 2025, at 3:30 pm

: May 28, 2025, at 3:30 pm Beijing CST : May 28, 2025, at 6 pm

: May 28, 2025, at 6 pm KST: May 28, 2025, at 7 pm

Notably, if the first match of the day between FEARX and DN Freecs (starts at 1 am PT) ends sooner than scheduled, the T1-HLE series will begin earlier. Stay updated by checking the official live streams.

To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

