League of Legends patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.11 preview showcases the upcoming changes coming to the Rift. While the meta is in a stable spot after the release of patch 25.10, the developers are looking to buff and nerf several champions. Furthermore, one of the mage items, Horizon Focus, will undergo a significant upgrade.
Here are all the changes highlighted in the League of Legends patch 25.11 preview posted by the Gameplay Designer for League of Legends, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X) on May 20, 2025.
Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.11 preview when available.
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.11 preview
Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the LoL patch 25.11 preview:
Champion buffs
- Diana (Jungle)
- Rengar
- Ryze
- Sivir
- Twisted Fate
- Twitch (AP)
- Udyr
Champion nerfs
- Cho'Gath
- Elise
- Lucian
- Smolder
Champion adjustments
- Aatrox
- Annie
- Garen
- Kassadin
- Samira
System buffs
- Horizon Focus
Following the adjustments in patch 25.10, which include modifications to the item segment as well as buffs and nerfs to various champions, the meta within both the solo queue and professional scene appears quite balanced.
Consequently, champions like Kassadin and Samira will experience power-neutral alterations to their mastery curves, enhancing their sense of strength without actually increasing their overall power.
Previous buffs to Smolder rendered him somewhat overpowered within the Rift; therefore, adjustments will be made to reduce his effectiveness. Conversely, the developers intend to improve Aatrox's experience with traditional fighter items by converting his W to physical damage. Additionally, he will receive increased rewards for successfully landing precise hits.
Regarding Garen, his builds will be adjusted to feel better about non-crit builds and fighter items. It is expected to make him have more repeatability in his pattern through a lower E cooldown. However, it will not become too low so there are still windows to play against him.
At present, Horizon Focus is notably underperforming as an AP item. So, an enhancement is slated for inclusion in the official release of patch 25.11.
The official League of Legends patch 25.11 will hit the live server on May 28, 2025.
