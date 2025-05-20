  • home icon
League of Legends patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 20, 2025 07:54 GMT
lol patch 25.11 preview
Aatrox receives significant adjustments in the LoL patch 25.11 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.11 preview showcases the upcoming changes coming to the Rift. While the meta is in a stable spot after the release of patch 25.10, the developers are looking to buff and nerf several champions. Furthermore, one of the mage items, Horizon Focus, will undergo a significant upgrade.

Here are all the changes highlighted in the League of Legends patch 25.11 preview posted by the Gameplay Designer for League of Legends, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X) on May 20, 2025.

Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.11 preview when available.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.11 preview

Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the LoL patch 25.11 preview:

Champion buffs

  • Diana (Jungle)
  • Rengar
  • Ryze
  • Sivir
  • Twisted Fate
  • Twitch (AP)
  • Udyr

Champion nerfs

  • Cho'Gath
  • Elise
  • Lucian
  • Smolder

Champion adjustments

  • Aatrox
  • Annie
  • Garen
  • Kassadin
  • Samira

System buffs

  • Horizon Focus

Following the adjustments in patch 25.10, which include modifications to the item segment as well as buffs and nerfs to various champions, the meta within both the solo queue and professional scene appears quite balanced.

Consequently, champions like Kassadin and Samira will experience power-neutral alterations to their mastery curves, enhancing their sense of strength without actually increasing their overall power.

Previous buffs to Smolder rendered him somewhat overpowered within the Rift; therefore, adjustments will be made to reduce his effectiveness. Conversely, the developers intend to improve Aatrox's experience with traditional fighter items by converting his W to physical damage. Additionally, he will receive increased rewards for successfully landing precise hits.

Also read — "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones

Regarding Garen, his builds will be adjusted to feel better about non-crit builds and fighter items. It is expected to make him have more repeatability in his pattern through a lower E cooldown. However, it will not become too low so there are still windows to play against him.

At present, Horizon Focus is notably underperforming as an AP item. So, an enhancement is slated for inclusion in the official release of patch 25.11.

The official League of Legends patch 25.11 will hit the live server on May 28, 2025.

Check out more League of Legends news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
