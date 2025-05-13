League of Legends patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more

The much-awaited League of Legends patch 25.10 has been revealed on May 13, 2025. It is the second patch of the ranked season 2, which includes a new game mode named "Brawl," and updates various AP items including Bloodletter's Curse, Cryptbloom, and Liandry's Torment.

Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.10.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.10

Trending

All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.10 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Cho'Gath

Base Stats

Level 1 Attack Speed: 0.625 ⇒ 0.658

Q - Rupture

Damage: 80 / 140 / 200 / 260 / 320 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 80 / 135 / 190 / 245 / 300 (+ 100% AP)

E - Vorpal Spikes

Damage: 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 30% AP) (+ 2.5 / 2.75 / 3 / 3.25 / 3.5% (+ 0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum Health) ⇒ 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 30% AP) (+ 2.5 / 2.85 / 3.2 / 3.55 / 3.9% (+ 0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum Health)

2) Senna

Passive - Absolution

Crit chance per 20 stacks : 8% ⇒ 10%

: 8% ⇒ 10% Soul drop rate on minion/monster kill: 8.4% ⇒ 14%

Q - Piercing Darkness

Heal: 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 (+ 40% Bonus AD) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 (+ 40% Bonus AD) (+ 50% AP)

3) Smolder

Passive - Dragon Practice

Q damage per stack : 0.3 ⇒ 0.4

: 0.3 ⇒ 0.4 Q burn damage per 100 stacks : 0.4% ⇒ 0.5%

: 0.4% ⇒ 0.5% E hit damage per stack: 0.1 ⇒ 0.12

Also read — "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.10

1) Fiddlesticks

Q - Terrify

Fear Duration : 1.25 / 1.5 / 1.75 / 2 / 2.25 ⇒ 1.2 / 1.4 / 1.6 / 1.8 / 2

: 1.25 / 1.5 / 1.75 / 2 / 2.25 ⇒ 1.2 / 1.4 / 1.6 / 1.8 / 2 Damage : 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / 9% (+ 2% per 100 AP) of target's current health ⇒ 4 / 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6% (+ 3% per 100 AP) of target's current health

: 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / 9% (+ 2% per 100 AP) of target's current health ⇒ 4 / 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6% (+ 3% per 100 AP) of target's current health Empowered Damage: 10 / 12 / 14 / 16 / 18% (+ 4% per 100 AP) of target's current health ⇒ 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12% (+ 6% per 100 AP) of target's current health

W - Bountiful Harvest

Damage per second: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 40% AP)

2) Kayn

Base Stats

Health Growth: 109 ⇒ 103

3) Lulu

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 4.9 ⇒ 4.6

R - Wild Growth

Cooldown: 100 / 90 / 80 ⇒ 120 / 100 / 80

4) Naafiri

Passive - We Are More

Packmate Monster Damage Multiplier: 155% ⇒ 135%

5) Xin Zhao

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.4

6) Yuumi

R - Final Chapter

Base Heal per Hit: 35 / 50 / 65 ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.10

Expand Tweet

Item changes

1) Bloodletter's Curse

Ability Power : 60 ⇒ 65

: 60 ⇒ Health : 350 ⇒ 400

: 350 ⇒ Magic Resist Shred per Stack : 5% ⇒ 7.5 %

: 5% ⇒ 7.5 Max Shred: 30% (unchanged)

2) Cryptbloom

Ability Power : 60 ⇒ 75

: 60 ⇒ 75 Life from Death Heal : 100 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 100 (+ 20% AP)

: 100 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 100 (+ 20% AP) Recipe : Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 900 Gold ⇒ Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + 200 Gold

: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 900 Gold ⇒ Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + 200 Gold Total Gold Cost: 2850 ⇒ 3000

3) Hextech Rocketbelt

Ability Power : 60 ⇒ 70

: 60 ⇒ 70 Health : 350 ⇒ 300

: 350 ⇒ 300 Ability Haste : 15 ⇒ 20

: 15 ⇒ 20 Recipe : Alternator + Kindlegem + 700 Gold ⇒ Alternator + Fiendish Codex + Ruby Crystal + 300 Gold

: Alternator + Kindlegem + 700 Gold ⇒ Alternator + Fiendish Codex + Ruby Crystal + 300 Gold Total Gold Cost : 2600 ⇒ 2650

: 2600 ⇒ 2650 Updated cast indicator to more accurately represent bolt angles and ranges.

The item may now be manually cast with a click to confirm.

4) Horizon Focus

Ability Power : 75 ⇒ 110

: 75 ⇒ 110 Hypershot Damage Amp : Removed

: Removed Recipe : Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Amplifying Tome + 600 Gold ⇒ Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Blasting Wand + 350 Gold

: Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Amplifying Tome + 600 Gold ⇒ Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Blasting Wand + 350 Gold Total Gold Cost: 2700 ⇒ 2900

5) Liandry's Torment

Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 60

6) Lich Bane

Ability Power : 115 ⇒ 100

: 115 ⇒ 100 Recipe : Sheen + Aether Wisp + Needlessly Large Rod + 200 Gold ⇒ Sheen + Aether Wisp + Blasting Wand + 250 Gold

: Sheen + Aether Wisp + Needlessly Large Rod + 200 Gold ⇒ Sheen + Aether Wisp + Blasting Wand + 250 Gold Total Gold Cost: 3200 ⇒ 2900

7) Luden's Companion

Total Gold Cost : 2850 ⇒ 2750

: 2850 ⇒ 2750 The tooltip now shows the maximum single-target damage.

8) Malignance

Ability Power: 85 ⇒ 90

9) Morellonomicon

Total Gold Cost: 2950 ⇒ 2850

10) Nashor's Tooth

Total Gold Cost: 3000 ⇒ 2900

11) Rabadon's Deathcap

Total Gold Cost: 3600 ⇒ 3500

12) Seraph's Embrace

Lifeline Shield: 200 (+ 20% Current Mana) ⇒ 18% Max Mana

13) Stormsurge

Total Gold Cost : 2900 ⇒ 2800

: 2900 ⇒ 2800 Move Speed : 4% ⇒ 6%

: 4% ⇒ 6% Gold on preemptive takedown : Removed

: Removed Move Speed on Squall: Removed

Also read — League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more

Rune changes

1) Unsealed Spellbook

Base recharge cooldown : 5 minutes ⇒ 4 minutes

: 5 minutes ⇒ 4 minutes Recharge cooldown at maximum swaps: 2.5 minutes ⇒ 1.5 minutes

New Game Mode: Brawl

The League of Legends patch 25.10 also unveils a new game mode, Brawl. Each team has five players, and the main goal is to push your minions to the enemy team's portal.

The Brawl matches are quick and last around eight to twelve minutes, and there are no turrets to break. Unlike the ARAM game mode. you can pick your preferred champions. Each team will begin with 250 health and the first to reduce the opponent's health to zero wins.

The Brawl activation schedule across the servers is shown below:

EUW, EUN, RU, TR, ME1: 8 am PT, May 14, 2025

8 am PT, May 14, 2025 Rest of Riot regions: 11 am PT, May 14, 2025

It will be available to play until LoL patch 25.13 goes live on June 24, 2025.

This covers the League of Legends patch 25.10 notes released on May 13, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.