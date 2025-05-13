League of Legends patch 25.10 notes: Smolder buffs, Naafiri nerfs, and more

The much-awaited League of Legends patch 25.10 has been revealed on May 13, 2025. It is the second patch of the ranked season 2, which includes a new game mode named "Brawl," and updates various AP items including Bloodletter's Curse, Cryptbloom, and Liandry's Torment.
Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.10.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.10
1) Cho'Gath
Base Stats
- Level 1 Attack Speed: 0.625 ⇒ 0.658
Q - Rupture
- Damage: 80 / 140 / 200 / 260 / 320 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 80 / 135 / 190 / 245 / 300 (+ 100% AP)
E - Vorpal Spikes
- Damage: 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 30% AP) (+ 2.5 / 2.75 / 3 / 3.25 / 3.5% (+ 0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum Health) ⇒ 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 30% AP) (+ 2.5 / 2.85 / 3.2 / 3.55 / 3.9% (+ 0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum Health)
2) Senna
Passive - Absolution
- Crit chance per 20 stacks: 8% ⇒ 10%
- Soul drop rate on minion/monster kill: 8.4% ⇒ 14%
Q - Piercing Darkness
- Heal: 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 (+ 40% Bonus AD) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 (+ 40% Bonus AD) (+ 50% AP)
3) Smolder
Passive - Dragon Practice
- Q damage per stack: 0.3 ⇒ 0.4
- Q burn damage per 100 stacks: 0.4% ⇒ 0.5%
- E hit damage per stack: 0.1 ⇒ 0.12
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.10
1) Fiddlesticks
Q - Terrify
- Fear Duration: 1.25 / 1.5 / 1.75 / 2 / 2.25 ⇒ 1.2 / 1.4 / 1.6 / 1.8 / 2
- Damage: 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / 9% (+ 2% per 100 AP) of target's current health ⇒ 4 / 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6% (+ 3% per 100 AP) of target's current health
- Empowered Damage: 10 / 12 / 14 / 16 / 18% (+ 4% per 100 AP) of target's current health ⇒ 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12% (+ 6% per 100 AP) of target's current health
W - Bountiful Harvest
- Damage per second: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 40% AP)
2) Kayn
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 109 ⇒ 103
3) Lulu
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 4.9 ⇒ 4.6
R - Wild Growth
- Cooldown: 100 / 90 / 80 ⇒ 120 / 100 / 80
4) Naafiri
Passive - We Are More
- Packmate Monster Damage Multiplier: 155% ⇒ 135%
5) Xin Zhao
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.4
6) Yuumi
R - Final Chapter
- Base Heal per Hit: 35 / 50 / 65 ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.10
Item changes
1) Bloodletter's Curse
- Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 65
- Health: 350 ⇒ 400
- Magic Resist Shred per Stack: 5% ⇒ 7.5%
- Max Shred: 30% (unchanged)
2) Cryptbloom
- Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 75
- Life from Death Heal: 100 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 100 (+ 20% AP)
- Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 900 Gold ⇒ Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + 200 Gold
- Total Gold Cost: 2850 ⇒ 3000
3) Hextech Rocketbelt
- Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 70
- Health: 350 ⇒ 300
- Ability Haste: 15 ⇒ 20
- Recipe: Alternator + Kindlegem + 700 Gold ⇒ Alternator + Fiendish Codex + Ruby Crystal + 300 Gold
- Total Gold Cost: 2600 ⇒ 2650
- Updated cast indicator to more accurately represent bolt angles and ranges.
- The item may now be manually cast with a click to confirm.
4) Horizon Focus
- Ability Power: 75 ⇒ 110
- Hypershot Damage Amp: Removed
- Recipe: Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Amplifying Tome + 600 Gold ⇒ Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Blasting Wand + 350 Gold
- Total Gold Cost: 2700 ⇒ 2900
5) Liandry's Torment
- Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 60
6) Lich Bane
- Ability Power: 115 ⇒ 100
- Recipe: Sheen + Aether Wisp + Needlessly Large Rod + 200 Gold ⇒ Sheen + Aether Wisp + Blasting Wand + 250 Gold
- Total Gold Cost: 3200 ⇒ 2900
7) Luden's Companion
- Total Gold Cost: 2850 ⇒ 2750
- The tooltip now shows the maximum single-target damage.
8) Malignance
- Ability Power: 85 ⇒ 90
9) Morellonomicon
- Total Gold Cost: 2950 ⇒ 2850
10) Nashor's Tooth
- Total Gold Cost: 3000 ⇒ 2900
11) Rabadon's Deathcap
- Total Gold Cost: 3600 ⇒ 3500
12) Seraph's Embrace
- Lifeline Shield: 200 (+ 20% Current Mana) ⇒ 18% Max Mana
13) Stormsurge
- Total Gold Cost: 2900 ⇒ 2800
- Move Speed: 4% ⇒ 6%
- Gold on preemptive takedown: Removed
- Move Speed on Squall: Removed
Rune changes
1) Unsealed Spellbook
- Base recharge cooldown: 5 minutes ⇒ 4 minutes
- Recharge cooldown at maximum swaps: 2.5 minutes ⇒ 1.5 minutes
New Game Mode: Brawl
The League of Legends patch 25.10 also unveils a new game mode, Brawl. Each team has five players, and the main goal is to push your minions to the enemy team's portal.
The Brawl matches are quick and last around eight to twelve minutes, and there are no turrets to break. Unlike the ARAM game mode. you can pick your preferred champions. Each team will begin with 250 health and the first to reduce the opponent's health to zero wins.
The Brawl activation schedule across the servers is shown below:
- EUW, EUN, RU, TR, ME1: 8 am PT, May 14, 2025
- Rest of Riot regions: 11 am PT, May 14, 2025
It will be available to play until LoL patch 25.13 goes live on June 24, 2025.
This covers the League of Legends patch 25.10 notes released on May 13, 2025.
