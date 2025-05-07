League of Legends patch 25.10 preview: Senna buffs, AP item changes, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.10 preview showcases forthcoming changes to several aspects. While the previous update implemented numerous features to the title, the current PBE update greatly adjusts some AP items. On May 7, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, Gameplay Designer for League of Legends (@RiotPhroxzon on X), posted an in-depth analysis of these alterations.
Here's the League of Legends patch 25.10 preview.
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.10 preview
Champion buffs
1) Senna
- P crit per 20 souls: 8% → 10%
- Soul drop rate from minion/monster kills: 8.4% → 14%
- Q heal AP ratio: 60% → 50%
2) Smolder
- Q damage per stack: 0.3 → 0.4
- Q max HP burn damage per 100 stacks: 0.4% → 0.5%
- E damage per stack: 0.1 → 0.12
Champion nerfs
1) Kayn
- HP Growth: 109 → 103
2) Lulu
- Armor/level: 4.9 → 4.6
- R CD: 100-80 → 120-80
3) Naafiri
- P Monster mod: 155% → 135%
4) Xin Zhao
- Armor/level: 5 → 4.4
5) Yuumi
- Base heal per hit: 35/50/65 → 30/40/50
Champion adjustments
1) Cho'Gath
- Base AS: 0.625 → 0.658
- Q Damage: 80-320 (+100% AP) → 80-300 (+100% AP)
- E Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+30% AP) (+2.5/2.75/3/3.25/3.5% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health) → 20/40/60 /80/100 (+30% AP) (+3/3.25/3.5/3.75/4% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health)
2) Fiddlesticks
- Q fear duration: 1.25-2.25 → 1.2-2
- Q damage: 5-9% +2% per 100 AP → 4-6% + 3% per 100 AP (empowered is double)
- W damage per second: 60-180 + 35% AP → 60-180 + 40% AP
3) Vi
- Q minimum damage: 45-145 + .8 → 40-120 + .6
- Q maximum damage: 90-290 +1.6 → 100-300 +1.5
- R mana cost: 100/125/150 → 100
- R damage: 150/275/400 → 150/250/350
System buffs
1) Unsealed Spellbook
- Base recharge time: 5m → 4m
System adjustments
1) Cryptbloom
- It is being positioned as the Haste counterpart to Void; it's got a better build path but a lower total burst value from a lower Pen.
2) Rocketbelt
- It is positioned to be better for squishy champions (like assassins) who don't need all of that health (350 >>> 300 HP).
3) Stormsurge
- It is being positioned as a notably cheaper alternative to Shadowflame that has more snowballing power (with movespeed) but less damage throughout if you want the strongest burst build.
The official League of Legends patch 25.10 will hit the live server on May 14, 2025.
