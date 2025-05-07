  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends patch 25.10 preview: Senna buffs, AP item changes, and more

League of Legends patch 25.10 preview: Senna buffs, AP item changes, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 07, 2025 09:01 GMT
Senna receives significant buffs in LoL patch 25.10 (Image via Riot Games)
Senna receives significant buffs in LoL patch 25.10 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.10 preview showcases forthcoming changes to several aspects. While the previous update implemented numerous features to the title, the current PBE update greatly adjusts some AP items. On May 7, 2025, Matt Leung-Harrison, Gameplay Designer for League of Legends (@RiotPhroxzon on X), posted an in-depth analysis of these alterations.

Here's the League of Legends patch 25.10 preview.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.10 preview

Champion buffs

1) Senna

  • P crit per 20 souls: 8% → 10%
  • Soul drop rate from minion/monster kills: 8.4% → 14%
  • Q heal AP ratio: 60% → 50%

2) Smolder

  • Q damage per stack: 0.3 → 0.4
  • Q max HP burn damage per 100 stacks: 0.4% → 0.5%
  • E damage per stack: 0.1 → 0.12

Champion nerfs

1) Kayn

  • HP Growth: 109 → 103

2) Lulu

  • Armor/level: 4.9 → 4.6
  • R CD: 100-80 → 120-80

3) Naafiri

  • P Monster mod: 155% → 135%

4) Xin Zhao

  • Armor/level: 5 → 4.4

5) Yuumi

  • Base heal per hit: 35/50/65 → 30/40/50

Champion adjustments

1) Cho'Gath

  • Base AS: 0.625 → 0.658
  • Q Damage: 80-320 (+100% AP) → 80-300 (+100% AP)
  • E Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+30% AP) (+2.5/2.75/3/3.25/3.5% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health) → 20/40/60 /80/100 (+30% AP) (+3/3.25/3.5/3.75/4% (+0.5% per Feast stack) of target's maximum health)
2) Fiddlesticks

  • Q fear duration: 1.25-2.25 → 1.2-2
  • Q damage: 5-9% +2% per 100 AP → 4-6% + 3% per 100 AP (empowered is double)
  • W damage per second: 60-180 + 35% AP → 60-180 + 40% AP

3) Vi

  • Q minimum damage: 45-145 + .8 → 40-120 + .6
  • Q maximum damage: 90-290 +1.6 → 100-300 +1.5
  • R mana cost: 100/125/150 → 100
  • R damage: 150/275/400 → 150/250/350

System buffs

1) Unsealed Spellbook

  • Base recharge time: 5m → 4m

System adjustments

1) Cryptbloom

  • It is being positioned as the Haste counterpart to Void; it's got a better build path but a lower total burst value from a lower Pen.
2) Rocketbelt

  • It is positioned to be better for squishy champions (like assassins) who don't need all of that health (350 >>> 300 HP).

3) Stormsurge

  • It is being positioned as a notably cheaper alternative to Shadowflame that has more snowballing power (with movespeed) but less damage throughout if you want the strongest burst build.

The official League of Legends patch 25.10 will hit the live server on May 14, 2025.

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
