The League of Legends MSI 2025 (Mid-Season Invitational) will commence on June 27, 2025, featuring 10 teams from around the globe. It is the second international event of the year after the LoL First Stand 2025, which was conducted in March. Two teams from each of the five regions, including LCK, LPL, LEC, LTA, and LCP, will participate in the event.

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the League of Legends MSI 2025, which is set to take place in Vancouver, Canada.

All qualified teams for League of Legends MSI 2025 Play-In Stage

The Play-In Stage will feature four teams, with only the top two being able to advance to the Bracket Stage. Each match will be played in a best-of-five format, and this stage will use a GSL format.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the MSI 2025 Play-In Stage:

  • Bilibili Gaming: LPL Split 2 runners-up
  • G2 Esports: LEC Spring runners-up
  • GAM Esports: LCP Mid-Season runners-up
  • FURIA: LTA South Split 2 champion

All qualified teams for League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Six teams will participate in the Bracket Stage of MSI 2025, allowing them to bypass the preliminary Play-In Stage matches.

Winners of LPL, LCP, LEC, and LTA North are represented, while two LCK teams have qualified for this stage. This is because Hanwha Life Esports won the First Stand 2025, granting the LCK an additional slot in the Bracket Stage.

These six teams have qualified for the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage:

  • Gen.G Esports: LCK Road to MSI champion
  • T1: LCK Road to MSI runners-up
  • Anyone's Legend: LPL Split 2 champion
  • KOI: LEC Spring champion
  • CTBC Flying Oyster: LCP Mid-Season champion
  • FlyQuest: LTA North Split 2 champion
When does the League of Legends MSI 2025 start?

The MSI 2025 is scheduled to commence on June 27, 2025, with the Grand Final taking place on July 12, 2025.

The MSI champion will secure a direct qualification for the LoL Worlds 2025. However, the team must advance to the Split 3/Summer Playoffs in its respective regional split.

Additionally, the region that finishes as the second-best in the MSI 2025 will be awarded an extra berth for its representation at LoL Worlds 2025.

