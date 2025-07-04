Esports World Cup 2025: All games, prize pool, and schedule

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 04, 2025 12:37 GMT
EWC 2025 is close (Image via Esports World Cup Foundation)
EWC 2025 is close (Image via Esports World Cup Foundation)

The Esports World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, and the gaming community is really hyped up. This year’s event is set to be the biggest gaming celebration of the year and features more than 20 competitive titles. With a prize pool of over $70 million, Cristiano Ronaldo as the official brand ambassador, and some of the biggest esports organizations taking part, this event could go down in history as one of the most ambitious events of all time.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Esports World Cup 2025.

Esports World Cup 2025: Everything you need to know

The event is set to commence on July 8, 2025, and conclude on August 24, 2025. The total prize pool is just over $70 million, making it one of the largest in esports history.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Below is the complete schedule and prize pool for every game featured in the Esports World Cup 2025:

GameStart dateEnd datePrize pool
ValorantJuly 8, 2025July 13, 2025$1,250,000
RennsportJuly 8, 2025July 11, 2025$500,000
Dota 2July 8, 2025July 19, 2025$3,000,000
Honor of KingsJuly 10, 2025July 12, 2025$3,000,000
Fatal FuryJuly 10, 2025July 19, 2025$1,000,000
Apex LegendsJuly 10, 2025July 13, 2025$2,000,000
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Women's)July 15, 2025July 19, 2025$500,000
League of LegendsJuly 16, 2025July 20, 2025$2,000,000
Free FireJuly 16, 2025July 20, 2025$1,000,000
StarCraft IIJuly 22, 2025July 25, 2025$700,000
Call of Duty Black Ops 6July 24, 2025July 27, 2025$1,800,000
PUBG MobileJuly 25, 2025August 3, 2025$3,000,000
ChessJuly 29, 2025August 1, 2025$1,500,000
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Men’s)July 30, 2025August 2, 2025$3,000,000
Overwatch 2July 31, 2025August 3, 2025$1,000,000
Rainbow Six Siege XAugust 5, 2025August 9, 2025$2,000,000
Call of Duty WarzoneAugust 6, 2025August 9, 2025$1,000,000
EA FC 25August 7, 2025August 10, 2025$1,500,000
Teamfight TacticsAugust 11, 2025August 15, 2025$500,000
PUBG PCAugust 12, 2025August 16, 2025$2,000,000
Tekken 8August 13, 2025August 16, 2025$1,000,000
Rocket LeagueAugust 14, 2025August 17, 2025$1,000,000
Crossfire August 19, 2025 August 23, 2025 $2,000,000
Counter-Strike 2 August 20, 2025 August 24, 2025 $1,250,000
Street Fighter 6 August 20, 2025 August 23, 2025 $1,000,000
Ad

That’s everything you need to know about the tournament schedule. For more details, such as fan contests, tickets, and more, visit the official website here.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications