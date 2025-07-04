Esports World Cup 2025: All games, prize pool, and schedule

The Esports World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, and the gaming community is really hyped up. This year’s event is set to be the biggest gaming celebration of the year and features more than 20 competitive titles. With a prize pool of over $70 million, Cristiano Ronaldo as the official brand ambassador, and some of the biggest esports organizations taking part, this event could go down in history as one of the most ambitious events of all time.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Esports World Cup 2025.

Esports World Cup 2025: Everything you need to know

The event is set to commence on July 8, 2025, and conclude on August 24, 2025. The total prize pool is just over $70 million, making it one of the largest in esports history.

Below is the complete schedule and prize pool for every game featured in the Esports World Cup 2025:

Game Start date End date Prize pool Valorant July 8, 2025 July 13, 2025 $1,250,000 Rennsport July 8, 2025 July 11, 2025 $500,000 Dota 2 July 8, 2025 July 19, 2025 $3,000,000 Honor of Kings July 10, 2025 July 12, 2025 $3,000,000 Fatal Fury July 10, 2025 July 19, 2025 $1,000,000 Apex Legends July 10, 2025 July 13, 2025 $2,000,000 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Women's) July 15, 2025 July 19, 2025 $500,000 League of Legends July 16, 2025 July 20, 2025 $2,000,000 Free Fire July 16, 2025 July 20, 2025 $1,000,000 StarCraft II July 22, 2025 July 25, 2025 $700,000 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 July 24, 2025 July 27, 2025 $1,800,000 PUBG Mobile July 25, 2025 August 3, 2025 $3,000,000 Chess July 29, 2025 August 1, 2025 $1,500,000 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Men’s) July 30, 2025 August 2, 2025 $3,000,000 Overwatch 2 July 31, 2025 August 3, 2025 $1,000,000 Rainbow Six Siege X August 5, 2025 August 9, 2025 $2,000,000 Call of Duty Warzone August 6, 2025 August 9, 2025 $1,000,000 EA FC 25 August 7, 2025 August 10, 2025 $1,500,000 Teamfight Tactics August 11, 2025 August 15, 2025 $500,000 PUBG PC August 12, 2025 August 16, 2025 $2,000,000 Tekken 8 August 13, 2025 August 16, 2025 $1,000,000 Rocket League August 14, 2025 August 17, 2025 $1,000,000 Crossfire August 19, 2025 August 23, 2025 $2,000,000 Counter-Strike 2 August 20, 2025 August 24, 2025 $1,250,000 Street Fighter 6 August 20, 2025 August 23, 2025 $1,000,000

That’s everything you need to know about the tournament schedule. For more details, such as fan contests, tickets, and more, visit the official website here.

