Esports World Cup 2025: All games, prize pool, and schedule
The Esports World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, and the gaming community is really hyped up. This year’s event is set to be the biggest gaming celebration of the year and features more than 20 competitive titles. With a prize pool of over $70 million, Cristiano Ronaldo as the official brand ambassador, and some of the biggest esports organizations taking part, this event could go down in history as one of the most ambitious events of all time.
