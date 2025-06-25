Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 Riyadh: All 18 qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and format announced

The Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 will be played from July 16 to 20, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event is part of the Esports World Cup 2025. A total of 18 teams from around the world will compete against each other for a huge prize pool of $1 million. All the participants have been confirmed after the completion of the regional spring events.

The five-day World Cup 2025 will take place in three different stages. The Knockout stage is scheduled from July 16 to 18, 2025, where the 18 participating teams will be divided into three groups. They will compete in a round-robin format and play 12 matches each. The top 12 clubs from the overall leaderboard will qualify for both the Point Rush and Grand Finals stages. The bottom six teams from the Knockout will be eliminated from the World Cup.

Trending

The Point Rush stage is scheduled for July 19, 2025, where the top 12 teams from the Knockout will contest to earn some headstart points for the Grand Finals. These 12 clubs will engage against one another in the Grand Finals on July 20, 2025, for the trophy.

Participating clubs in Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025

Team Falcons (defending champions, Thailand) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) All Gamers Global (Thailand) Virtus.pro (Thailand) ONIC Olympus (Indonesia) Team Vitality (Indonesia) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) EVOS Divine (Indonesia) Core Memory Esports (Indonesia) LOS (Brazil) Alfa 34 (Brazil) paiN Gaming (Brazil) Fluxo (Brazil) Rainbow7 (LATAM) Visionsystem SPA (LATAM) ALPHA (Middle East) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan) Red Hawks (Bangladesh)

Team Falcons has been invited to the Esports World Cup 2025 after winning the previous edition of the tournament in 2024. The Thai club recently participated in the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring, where it had a below-average run. The team will aim to defend its title in the upcoming tournament.

The top eight teams from the FFWS SEA Spring have qualified for the Free Fire Esports World Cup. ONIC Olympus from Indonesia was the winner of the event. Buriram United and Vitality finished second and third, respectively. All Gamers, Virtus, and RRQ also had good runs, while Evos Divine and Core Memory performed averagely.

A total of four Free Fire teams from the FFWS Brazil 2025 have advanced to the World Cup. LOS had emerged as champions in the Brazil event. Fluxo was second in the Grand Finals and first in the Group Stage of the tournament.

Rainbow7 won the FFWS LATAM. Alpha from the Middle East, Hotshot from Pakistan, and Red Hawks from Bangladesh all clinched their regional tournaments to reach the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.