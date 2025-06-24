FFWS 2025 Brazil: Winners, prize pool, MVP, and highlights 

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS ) 2025 Brazil concluded on June 22. LOS lifted the trophy after a series of phenomenal performances in the Grand Finals. The team garnered a total of 187 points and three Booyahs in 14 matches. The squad remained consistent throughout the event and claimed its first major Free Fire title. Along with the accolade, LOS went home with $29,021.

A total of four teams from the tournament have secured spots at the Esports World Cup 2025 Riyadh. Fluxo had already secured its seat in the World Cup after claiming first place in the Group Stage of the FFWS Brazil. LOS, Alfa34, and Pain Gaming have also earned their spots in the upcoming World Cup.

Overall standings after FFWS 2025 Brazil Finals

LOS - 187 points Fluxo - 174 points Alfa 34 - 165 points PaiN Gaming - 146 points Alpha7 Esports - 142 points Vasco Esports - 136 points LOUD - 133 points Corinthians - 133 points Team Solid - 133 points W7M Esports - 114 points E1 Sports - 99 points Flamengo Esports - 62 points

Fluxo Esports also enjoyed a fine run in the finale, ranking second with 174 points and two Booyahs. Pro player MT7 was crowned MVP for his mind-blowing performance throughout the event. The team earned $18,138 in prize money.

Alfa 34 finished third in the finale with 165 points and one Booyah. The team performed consistently in its last few encounters and received a cash prize of $14,510. Pain Gaming stood fourth with 146 points despite not winning a game in the finale. These four teams will represent Brazil at the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025.

Alpha7 finished fifth in the finals with 142 points and barely missed out on a spot in the World Cup. Vasco Esports settled for sixth with 136 points and two Booyahs.

Experienced lineups LOUD, Corinthians, and Solid suffered an average run in the FFWS Finale. These teams amassed 133 points apiece in 14 matches. Moving on, W7M Esports and E1 Esports faltered in the finale, finishing 10th and 11th with 114 and 99 points, respectively. Flamengo MDL had a disastrous run, sitting bottom in the overall standings.

INCO, Influence Rage, and Savex failed to reach the Grand Finals of the FFWS 2025 Brazil.

