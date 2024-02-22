Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024: Dates, format, prize pool, host country, and more

Garena announced that Free Fire will also be a part of the Esports World Cup 2024, which will be hosted in Riyadh. The prestigious esports event will feature many mobile and PC games. The Free Fire World Cup will be played among 18 teams from across the globe from July 10 to 14. A humongous prize pool of $1 million has been allocated for this showdown.

Garena mentioned that the contest will be conducted in two rounds: the three-day-long Group Stage from July 10 to 12 and the two-day-long Grand Finals on July 13 and 14. The champions of this tournament will be awarded a direct slot in the FFWS (World Series) 2024 Global Finals, scheduled in Brazil in November

Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024 to feature 18 teams

The World Cup will see 18 teams from six regions. Here is the qualification process for the event:

FFWS SEA Spring - 8 teams

FFWS LATAM - 3 teams

FFWS Brazil - 3 teams

Snapdragon Pro Series- 2 teams

MEA Qualifier - 1 team

PK Qualifier - 1 team

The FFWS Spring SEA will be organized from March 22 to May 26. In total, 18 teams from Southeast Asia will fight there for a total prize of $300,000. The regional qualifiers have already started in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The top eight teams from this contest will advance to the Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh.

The FFWS LATAM and Brazil will be hosted in the coming months. Garena hasn't yet announced the full details of both the regions. The top three squads from each region will be chosen for the World Cup.

The ESL Snapdragon Pro Series is scheduled to be held in Brazil on April 13 and 14. The regional qualifiers are being played in LATAM and SEA regions. A total of 12 clubs will take part in this Pro Series for two slots in the World Cup and a cash prize pool of $200,000.

One team each from the MEA and Pakistan qualifiers will move to the World Cup. These events will be organized in the coming few months.

Garena will host two international Free Fire tournaments this year, including the Esports World Cup and the FFWS Global Finals. Teams from around the globe have a great opportunity to perform well in their regionals to reach these prestigious competitions, which will boast a huge prize pool.

