Snapdragon Pro Series set to host Mobile Masters in Brazil

The Snapdragon Pro Series, a partnership between ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Samsung Galaxy, is preparing to host the Mobile Masters in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

From April 12, 2024, to April 14, 2024, the esports competition will see participants battle it out in two of the most-played mobile games: Call of Duty: Mobile and Garena Free Fire. With an incredible USD 400,000 on the line, the stakes are quite high.

Everything known about Snapdragon Pro Series Mobile Masters to be held in Brazil

The Call of Duty: Mobile division of the Mobile Masters promises fierce competition, with eight squads representing six different areas. They will compete for a share of the USD 200,000 prize fund.

The journey to Brazil will begin with a Mobile Challenge-level tournament in February 2024, followed by the ultimate showdown in Sao Paulo. The competition will start with bracket play on April 12, 2024, creating anticipation for the finals on April 13, 2024.

This is the culmination of the first year of the Snapdragon Pro Series' multi-year agreement with Activision, which has witnessed a huge increase in participation, with over two million new players joining the ecosystem. The Call of Duty: Mobile community has been buzzing, with nearly 70 million matches played across all Snapdragon Pro Series levels.

Expand Tweet

The Garena Free Fire division of the Mobile Masters tournament will feature 12 of the best teams from Latin America and Asia-Pacific. These teams will compete for the first-ever Garena Free Fire Mobile Masters trophy and a portion of the USD 200,000 prize fund on April 13-14.

The path to determining the participating teams includes Mobile Challenge-level competitions, such as Brazil's first live Snapdragon Pro Series Mobile Challenge Finals on February 24-25. A total of 12 teams will fight for six coveted Mobile Masters slots as well as a portion of the USD 40,000 prize fund.

The Mobile Masters promises to be a global spectacle, displaying the talent, ability, and competitiveness of mobile gaming on a global scale. This event not only culminates a year-long collaboration but also sets the foundation for continuing growth and excitement in the ever-changing landscape of mobile esports.