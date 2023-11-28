Free Fire Advanced Server: Expected release date for OB43 APK

The regular Free Fire update cycles bringing in numerous amendments and features have been one of the determining factors behind the game's popularity in the long run. The contemporary OB42 update was dropped at the end of October, and it featured content that would keep the players satiated and engaged for a few months.

At the same time, many are also looking forward to the next Free Fire OB43 update, which will be the first major patch of the following year and set the tone for 2024. However, before the update is pushed out, Garena will host an OB43 Advance Server to test the new features and take players' feedback.

Free Fire OB43 Advance Server expected release date

Timeline of previous Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Level Infinite)

Based on the sequence observed during the previous few updates, Free Fire OB43 Advance Server might likely become available between January 10 and January 14, 2024. This is based on the premise that the OB43 update might become available on January 24, 2024, the same day the current Gold Royale and Weapon Royale expire.

Having said that, the registration phase for this particular client will become a week or two prior, and thus, you may get the opportunity to get the required Advance Server Activation Code in the early part of January 2024.

You need to register to get the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

This timely enrollment is paramount because without receiving the single-use code, you cannot enter the client even after installing the Advance Server APK. Once you have access to the Advance Server, you can indulge in the unreleased features and even provide feedback to ensure optimal implementation of the new content.

Although the updates and Advance Servers follow a specific pattern, the details mentioned above are just the expected ones. Garena is yet to announce the release of the patch or the Advance Server. Moreover, given the recent release of the OB42 update, it will be a while before any official word comes in from the developer.

Free Fire OB43 Advance Server Activation Code registration procedure

You need to register to get the Activation Code and download the APK (Image via Garena)

Once the registrations open, you can enroll for the Free Fire OB43 Advance Server Activation Code through the official website. The procedure for the same is relatively simple and quick:

Step 1: Load the Advance Server website on any web browser.

Load the Advance Server website on any web browser. Step 2: Set up your profile by using your Facebook or Google account linked to your game ID.

Set up your profile by using your Facebook or Google account linked to your game ID. Step 3: Provide a valid email address and click the Join Now option to complete the procedure.

If the application has successfully passed, you will receive your Activation Code. You may also stand a chance to receive free Diamonds for reporting the bugs.

For more news and updates, follow Sportskeeda.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.