How to get free Diamonds in Free Fire (October 2023)

Diamonds in Free Fire are the in-game currencies that can help you purchase new skins, guns, costumes, and more in Garena’s Battle Royale title. Since these are premium currencies, the most reliable way to get them is to buy them from the in-game shop. However, while all the players want the skins, guns, and costumes in the game, not all of them want to spend real money to buy Diamonds.

Therefore, this article presents some of the best ways to earn Diamonds in the game without spending real money.

Tips to get free Diamonds in Free Fire

Participate in in-game events

You can earn diamonds from in-game events (Image via Garena)

Garena’s BR title keeps offering special in-game events that reward you with free Diamonds in Free Fire. Keep checking your in-game notifications to get all the event updates.

Some of these events require you to complete specific missions or reach certain scores. You can get these premium in-game currencies as rewards for participating in these events.

Participate in Surveys and promotions

There are some partners of the game that offer surveys and promotional contests that can help you earn free Diamonds in Free Fire. Watch out for these opportunities and take part in the legit surveys and promotions only. You need to be cautious while trying this way to earn Diamonds as some companies do frauds and scams.

Use rewards applications

You can earn diamonds from reward applications (Image via Google)

Some external applications can get you some free Diamonds in Free Fire. These reward applications, like Google Opinion Rewards, will give you points or cash rewards that can yield these in-game currencies.

Download Google Opinion Rewards and take quick surveys where you can earn Google Play Credits for your opinion, and then use those points to redeem Diamonds.

Follow Content Creators and Influencers

Many content creators and influencers organize contests for their followers, and the winners get amazing rewards. Follow these influencers to know when they have scheduled their next contest, and take part in them to win free Diamonds.

Follow their social media pages as well, and sometimes they promote these contests on these pages.

Getting free Diamonds in the BR title takes some effort and dedication. It sometimes depends on your luck as well. However, you can earn plenty of these premium in-game currencies if you follow the aforementioned methods.

