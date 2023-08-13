Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles available for mobile devices. Garena’s BR title has a unique style with the gloo walls, pets, and more, making it even more interesting for players. However, since each lobby brings players from around the world together, it is hard to maintain a good win rate in the title.

If you want to take that leap from a novice player to the list of pros, you are at the right place. Here are some amazing tips to help players earn Booyah in more Free Fire matches.

5 best Free Fire tips to help you win more

5) Never ignore your training grounds

Training grounds are often ignored by players once they win the first few matches. However, this facility can make you a pro in this battle royale title. Training grounds fine-tune your skills, and it often performs different drills to improve your aim and reflexes.

Besides, it will also help you to understand the sensitivity settings of the BR title, which can increase your efficiency as a player in Free Fire.

4) Early-game loot is essential

In such BR titles, players always need to prioritize early-game loot as soon as they land. The right guns, throwables, and accessories will give you huge tactical advantages over other players.

Always focus on looting as soon as you land to ensure the opponents avoid you, even in hot drop zones. In such a situation, they will panic, and you can take advantage of them by rushing and eliminating them from the match.

3) Use the right weapon combination

Always use the right weapon combinations in each of your Free Fire games. Choosing the right weapons will always help you confidently take on your enemies. If you play with the weapons you are comfortable with, you can deal immense damage to opponents and always have the right guns for every fight.

This guide suggests you go for a mid-range and a sniper, which will meet all your requirements. You should also pick up the right throwables. That will help you knock out camp enemies without getting spotted.

2) Be mindful of the safe zone

Another huge mistake players commit is not being careful about the safe zone. This often presents a silly elimination in the battle royale title. Being mindful of the zone rotation will help players get more wins.

Make a perfect strategy for the last zone and stick to it. Players can try camping in the buildings or being in the open with great cover. This way, they can surprise opponents and add another Booyah to their profiles.

1) Coordinate well with teammates

The final tip to help players bag more wins is to have a good connection between teammates. Playing with your friends will always result in more wins than playing solo. However, even if you are solo queuing, make sure to communicate with your teammates from the start.

Ask your teammates about their favorite roles in the team, and stick to these roles till the end. Use your Gloo walls and character abilities to protect your teammates and win more.

These are the best Free Fire tips to win more in August 2023. You can follow Sportskeeda for more amazing tips.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. However, Indian gamers can enjoy the gameplay with the Free Fire MAX title from Garena, which is still available in the country.

