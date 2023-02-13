5 best locations to drop in Free Fire (February 2023)

Garena Free Fire offers five classic maps for battle royale players. This includes the popular Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari maps. Selecting the optimal location for looting is a crucial aspect of the game, and new players may find it challenging to pick the right spot.

This article will highlight some of the best drop locations for looting in Free Fire. These locations provide a variety of benefits, including access to top-tier loot, easy defense, and proximity to other vital areas on the map. Scavenging for the best loot is an integral part of the game, so it's important for players to know the best places to head to if they want to rank up and advance in battle royale matches.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices.

5 best spots for landing and looting in Garena Free Fire

1) Moathouse

Map: Purgatory

Surrounded by water on all sides, the Moathouse is a formidable defensive location in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Moathouse, a location in Purgatory, is a highly secure area since it is surrounded by water on all sides, making it challenging for other players to land and invade. While the location lacks a variety of items, it serves as an excellent destination for players to plan their next moves and strategize before entering battles.

Despite its limitations, Moathouse can provide a strategic advantage to those who prioritize safety over quality of loot. Since it is very difficult to invade, players can increase their chances of survival and make it difficult for others to disrupt their plans.

2) Capetown

Map: Bermuda

Cape Town in Bermuda goes under the radar due to its location (Image via Garena)

On the eastern side of the Bermuda map lies Cape Town, a location with tightly packed houses that players will have to loot quickly. They can expect to find a substantial amount of loot here that will prove useful in the later stages of the game.

Since Cape Town is located at the edge of the map, it is not a popular destination, allowing for a safer looting experience. This strategic advantage can benefit players who prioritize collecting loot over engaging in close-range, early-game combat.

Overall, Cape Town's unique characteristics make it a desirable location for those looking to bolster their arsenal while minimizing the risk of encountering other squads.

3) Mars Electric

Map: Bermuda

Mars Electric provides ample loot for the entire squad (Image via Garena)

The Mars Electric facility located in the southern region of the Purgatory map is a highly lucrative looting spot that has a high chance of spawning high-quality loot. This area is known for containing powerful long-range sniper rifles, which can give players a considerable advantage in combat.

The facility is quite spacious, but players can use the available vehicles to move around quickly and collect loot efficiently. Although looting the entire area may take some time, the potential rewards make Mars Electric a popular drop location for skilled players looking to gain an advantage in Free Fire.

4) Golf Course

Map: Purgatory

The Golf Course is yet another defensively sound location in the Purgatory map of Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Golf Course in Purgatory offers players a prime location for loot and strategic defense. With its open area and abundance of items, players who land here early can gather essential gear and snipe any approaching enemies.

The Golf Course is situated in one of the most heavily populated areas of the map, right next to Mt. Villa and Central. By landing at Mt. Villa first and then moving to the Golf Course, players can take advantage of the high ground and easily defend against incoming attacks.

Another strategy is to camp at the bridge and wait for opponents to head over from Central. These tactics can help players gain a strategic advantage in the game, making the Golf Course a desirable destination for those who prefer a defensive playstyle in Free Fire.

5) Refinery

Map: Kalahari

The Refinery is one of the busiest landing spots in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Located at the geographic center of Kalahari, The Refinery is in close proximity to the runway, making it a prime target for players seeking high-quality loot. However, its central location and fast loot respawn rate also make The Refinery one of the most dangerous locations in the game.

Players who are willing to take on the challenge can take advantage of its strategic location, as it is connected to other areas through ziplines, providing quick access to other parts of the map.

