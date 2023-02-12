The 5 best close range guns in Free Fire (February 2023)

Garena Free Fire is a challenging battle royale title to play with the ultimate aim of being the last man standing. The game is particularly tough in close-range encounters, where players must deal the most damage in the shortest duration to get the better of their opponents.

Garena Free Fire offers various types of weapons for players, ranging from ARs and sniper rifles to submachine guns, machine guns, pistols, and shotguns.

This feature focuses on the five best guns for close-range encounters that will surely be your loyal companion during the heat of the battle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and choices.

The Desert Eagle and 4 other best short-range weapons in Garena Free Fire

In Free Fire Garena, close-range weapons can generally be categorized into SMGs, Shotguns, and Pistols. Each weapon class has a variety of guns to choose from. Let us look at some of the best from each weapon class.

1) M1887

Weapon Class: Shotgun

The M1887 gun (Image via 111dots Studio)

The M1887 is a shotgun in the game with the highest damage of any weapon, with each of its ten bullets dealing 170 damage. It is highly lethal in close-range combat and can quickly take down enemies with a single headshot.

The gun has a 15-round magazine for emergencies and players who enjoy close combat situations. The M1887's movement speed is also fast, allowing players to catch up to opponents more easily.

2) M1014

Weapon Class: Shotgun

The Green Flame Draco is perhaps one of the most visually appealing M1014 skins (Image via 111dots Studio)

The M1014 is a shotgun in the game that deals a lot of damage, but it has a high recoil and requires the player to be in close range to use it effectively. Despite these disadvantages, it is currently the most popular shotgun in Free Fire due to its great damage and large magazine capacity, making it ideal for close-range combat.

The gun is also very accurate and easily hits targets, but its accuracy is primarily valuable for close-range situations. To knock down enemies with the M1014, players only need to hit them two or three times at close range.

3) UMP

Weapon Class: SMG

The Cataclysm UMP skin (Image via 111dots Studio)

In Free Fire, UMP is the SMG with the highest damage and armor penetration, making it a popular choice for close-range encounters. With a 63-point armor penetration, there is a high chance of knocking down opponents with low armor.

The gun has a good reload and movement speed and can be further enhanced with attachments. UMP is an excellent weapon for players who enjoy close-quarters combat, providing maneuverability and ease of use.

For newcomers to the game, UMP is a simple weapon that can be effective in close-to-mid-range encounters.

With a high firing rate and movement speed, it's perfect for fast-paced combat. The gun's decent damage and strong accuracy at close range make it reliable for new players and experienced combatants in emergencies. Overall, UMP is a versatile and dependable weapon that can be valuable in any battle royale situation.

4) MP5

Weapon Class: SMG

The old-fashioned MP5 skin in Free Fire (Image via 111dots Studio)

The MP5 is a highly sought-after gun for competitive play in Free Fire, with many players considering it overpowered. The MP5 now comes with a booster in the game, making it the MP5x. This gun significantly damages opponents and boasts an impressive range, making it one of the most powerful SMGs available.

With the highest fire rate in the game, the MP5x is particularly effective in close-range combat. Its damage output and range make it a versatile and deadly weapon in the hands of any skilled player. The MP5x is a top-tier weapon that can help players gain an advantage in battle and come out on top in tournaments.

5) Desert Eagle

Weapon Class: Pistol

The Desert Eagle is a reliable secondary weapon (Image via 111dots Studio)

Desert Eagle is a good option for players looking for a reliable secondary firearm in Free Fire. Its speed provides decent mobility, allowing players to chase down opponents or engage them in close-range combat in tight spaces.

While Desert Eagle's accuracy and rate of fire are not as impressive as some other guns, its fast reload speed, and decent range make it a viable choice. In emergencies, switching to the Desert Eagle can help players quickly take down opponents and potentially turn the tide of a battle. Overall, Desert Eagle is a solid secondary weapon in one's arsenal.

Having the right weapon can make all the difference in close-range encounters in Garena Free Fire. The guns mentioned above are among the best for short-range combat, each with unique advantages and disadvantages.

Stay tuned for more such weapon guides, mission walkthroughs, game reviews, and other exciting content. Keep checking back for the latest updates on Garena Free Fire.

Note: Owing to Government sanctions, Free Fire is banned in the Indian region. However, Free Fire Max is available to download and play in this region.

