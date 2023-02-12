Free Fire redeem codes today (February 12, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and room cards

Free Fire (FF) offers a wide range of items, such as skins, costumes, and emotes, that allow players to customize characters and enhance their gaming experience. The demand for such cosmetics has increased significantly over the years, as gamers always look for ways to stand out and showcase their unique style in the game.

Given that most gamers don't prefer spending money on the game, free alternatives like redeem codes have become immensely popular. These particular offerings are released frequently by developers through channels like FF's official social media handles or livestreams related to it.

Disclaimer: With Free Fire being prohibited in India due to government-imposed restrictions, players who belong to the nation should avoid playing the game. Nonetheless, they may continue to enjoy the MAX version, as it was not among the prohibited applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and room cards (February 12, 2023)

Here is a list of redeem codes to employ for free pets and room cards in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Free Fire redeem codes specified here may not function due to their unknown expiry duration and server restrictions applicable to them.

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes

The process of claiming rewards through Free Fire redeem codes involves the Rewards Redemption Site, which you have to visit. The relevant steps have been provided below:

Step 1: Start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser available on your device. The link below will take you to it:

Rewards Redemption Site: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the sign-in process (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As part of the second step, complete the sign-in process by utilizing the platform associated with your in-game account. The options accessible on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts aren’t allowed on the Rewards Redemption Site, which is why you will have to link them to any of those six platforms. You can do this by visiting the in-game settings.

Insert the code inside the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon logging in, enter the code in the text field on the screen. It is best to copy and paste it to avoid typing mistakes.

Step 4: Go ahead with the redemption by clicking on the Confirm button. A dialog box mentioning the redemption status will show up, providing details on whether the process was successful or not.

Garena will deliver the associated items to your account via in-game mail if the used code works. The rewards usually get sent within 24 hours, so you have to wait for them patiently.

