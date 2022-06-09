5 best Free Fire drop locations in Kalahari map to get the best loot in early-game (June 2022)

Many different maps are available in Free Fire, with some of the most well-known being Purgatory, Bermuda, and Kalahari. Many players have developed a fondness for the Kalahari map during the game’s evolution, as they find it a lot of fun to play with their friends.

Within the realm of Kalahari, there are many different landing spots that players may select from. The vast number of choices accessible on the desert-themed map frequently leaves people hunting for the best options to emerge victorious.

The following section guides users about the locations where they can try to find great loot during the early stages of a match.

Note: The list of locations stated below represents the writer’s opinion. The user’s choice and preference may vary depending on their playing style and more.

Free Fire: 5 best drop locations in Kalahari map (June 2022)

5) The Maze

The Maze, true to its name, is a portrayal of a maze and a fascinating location that gamers can drop onto. It can be found on the western side of the Kalahari map and features a zipline that heads in the direction of the center.

The walls in the maze provide a good deal of cover for users as they hunt for weapons and other items. The wrecked building/house also features a good amount of valuable goods that players may use to improve their chances of coming out on top in the battle royale match.

4) Bayfront

This is the Bayfront location in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Bayfront is the subsequent location and is considered among the top landing spots by the game’s community. It is quite a popular place and encompasses a large amount of land, which is populated with a great number of structures. Users can locate enough loot in them to last for the entire match.

Nonetheless, it is essential that individuals remain cautious as they might find opponents in the location and could end up being caught off-guard.

3) Mammoth

Here is Mammoth location in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Mammoth occupies the next location and is another fantastic area that gamers can try while playing the Kalahari map within Free Fire. Users who have played Clash Squad will likely be familiar with the various spots that will assist them in winning duels while competing against opponents.

Regarding the loot, Mammoth has many tents, each of which has a different assortment of items. On top of that, the open terrain also has a considerable number of supplies, helping them stock up for the match.

2) Foundation

The Foundation stands out as a location for gaining a significant number of items. Similar to Bayfront, it is also built in a vast area and has many buildings. However, it is considerably safer than Bayfront, and users will find fewer users dropping here.

Subsequently, gamers can opt to drop by the Foundation and gain access to good loot in the early stages of a match. Yet, there will still be some foes lurking in the shadows, and they will need to remain vigilant at all times.

1) Refinery

Refinery is the best option to try in Free Fire's Kalahari map (Image via Garena)

If users are looking to find the most valuable loot on the Kalahari map of Free Fire, Refinery should be the primary option they choose. It is a critical hot drop and can be found in the center of the map. It is also one of the places where people can witness an intense bloodbath in the early stages.

Despite this, the quality of the items is going to be astounding, and players will have no trouble locating a sufficient number of supplies for their entire squad. Additionally, there are numerous ziplines across Refinery, aiding users to rotate during the later stages of the match depending upon the formation of the zone.

Disclaimer: Users must determine their landing spots based on the plane’s trajectory. If the plane is away from the desired location, they must improvise and try out other places on the map.

