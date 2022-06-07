5 best Free Fire MAX landing spots on Bermuda map after OB34 update

Maps are an essential component of every battle royale game, and Free Fire MAX is no exception. The developers have introduced a variety of unique maps, with the latest release, Alpine, being made available earlier this year.

Over time, the game’s community has developed a strong preference for the Bermuda map over other alternatives in Free Fire MAX. Therefore, it is, without a doubt, the most preferred map in the game.

There are numerous excellent locations where players can land in Bermuda. However, the wide range of different options often confuses them. This article will list the best landing spots that players can choose from on the map in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The landing spots in the list below represent the writer’s opinion, and players’ choices may vary. The list is in no particular order.

5 best Free Fire MAX landing spots in the Bermuda map (after OB34 update)

Before choosing one of the locations, players must observe the plane’s trajectory. If the plane is unable to fly past the chosen spots, they will have to improvise and select alternative options.

The following is a list of the top landing locations on the Bermuda map in Free Fire MAX after the OB34 update:

5) Katulistiwa

Katulistiwa is an excellent spot on the map for new players and even experienced gamers trying to reach the higher tiers of the game. It is not a complete outliner and is close to important central locations, including Clock Tower and Bimasakti Strip.

Since Katulistiwa is also a location played in the Clash Squad mode, many players are well aware of their surroundings and can often take fights easily from a number of small houses. Additionally, the large number of houses offers an excellent opportunity for the players to camp and wait for the unsuspecting enemies to ambush them.

4) Peak

In the battle royale match, at the centre of Bermuda and the region surrounding Peak, Clock Tower, and Bimasakti Strip is where most of the action takes place. Several content creators have made the location very popular, and a regular match certainly sees multiple squads landing in these areas.

It only features several large and small buildings with a vast open field where players engage in battle across several ranges. The location is well connected to all the surrounding areas with multiple zip lines that allow players to rotate quickly.

3) Mars Electric

As a result of its position at the very bottom of the map, Mars Electric is a spot where players are less likely to encounter stiff competition. It has large complexes where players can collect multiple firearms and other pieces of equipment.

Players will also find a vehicle at the entrance that they can use to move around the location quickly and rotate after the formation of the zone. However, players should be wary of the foes that await them outside of Factory or Pochinok.

2) Cape Town

Cape Town is present on the eastern edge of the Bermuda map in Free Fire MAX. Veteran players must have landed at this location while playing the Clash Squad match. It features multiple structures and tons of loot spread across a large area.

Players can even camp for opponents coming from Sentosa using the bridge and take them down quickly. At the same time, due to its location, players may find it difficult while making the rotations.

1) Clock Tower

Clock Tower is one of the most popular hot drops on the Bermuda map in Free Fire MAX. Regardless of the mode being played, players can expect to face many players landing here due to the enormous amount of loot it provides.

The majority of the gun battles are taking place in two large houses with many floors. On the other hand, the competition is initially less intense in the vicinity of the smaller structures. It is recommended that only players with solid skills and a decent squad should come to this location. Otherwise, it may lead to a quick elimination from the match.

