What's the best Free Fire map for rank push and why? (February 2022)

The developers of Free Fire recently added a brand new map, Alpine, that is now being frequently chosen by gamers.

Now that Season 26 is upcoming, players are trying their best to boost their rankings as much as possible before Season 25 closes on 18 February. Once the new season arrives, their ranks will be reset to the following:

Bronze I and Bronze II - Bronze I

Bronze III and Silver I - Bronze II

Silver II and Silver III - Silver I

Gold I and Gold II - Silver II

Gold III and Gold IV - Silver III

Platinum I and II - Gold I

Platinum III and IV - Gold II

Diamond I - Gold III

Diamond II - Gold IV

Diamond III and Diamond IV - Platinum I

Heroic - Platinum III

Hence, before the ranks are reset, here is the best map that users can choose to reach their target.

Which is the most beneficial Free Fire map for rank pushing?

Bermuda is the best map for rank pushing in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena)

After the introduction of Alpine, there are now a total of five maps where players can enjoy BR matches in Free Fire:

Bermuda

Bermuda Remastered

Kalahari

Purgatory

Alpine

Nurek Dam in Bermuda Remastered (Image via ff.garena)

The best map for pushing ranks is undoubtedly Bermuda. Its remastered version has a few altered places and is a good option, but the competition is much more intense in the original.

Bermuda has places suitable for both aggressive as well as passive users. Due to the distribution of sites and the familiarity of the areas, gamers tend to choose this map to push ranks in Free Fire.

Why are the other maps not up to the mark?

Here are a few short reasons as to why players should prioritize Bermuda over other maps for rank push:

Kalahari

Council Hall in Kalahari (Image via ff.garena)

Kalahari is the smallest map in the battle royale game and is suitable for short matches. However, due to its small size, the chances of getting killed in the earlier stages are high.

Purgatory

Moathouse in Purgatory (Image via ff.garena)

On the other hand, Purgatory is the biggest map in the battle royale game. However, due to a lack of popular places and great loot, players rarely choose the map.

Alpine

Dock in Alpine (Image via ff.garena)

Since Alpine is a newly introduced map in the game, it is quite popular nowadays. However, the popularity will eventually ebb, so Bermuda should always be preferred.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

