How to win early fights in BGMI (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a competitive game, and the ability to excel in early-game fights is a skill that can set you apart from the competition. The strategies required to secure those early triumphs evolve as the game does. However, it requires immense dedication and hard work to overcome the challenges in a classic match.

This article looks at the important parts of dominating early fights which can help you achieve dominance in this battle royale game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Drop location strategy and other tips to dominate early fights in BGMI

Drop location strategy

The core of a great early-game strategy is your drop site selection in BGMI. It is critical to strike a balance between the demand for high-quality loot and the desire to avoid quick conflict. While hot drop zones offer plentiful loot, they are sometimes accompanied by violent firefights that can result in early escapes.

Choose spots that are slightly off the beaten path, preferably around the flight path, where loot is plentiful but the early competition is manageable.

Prioritise quick and efficient looting upon landing. Your primary goal should be to obtain a dependable weapon and decent armor. These two elements are your lifeline in the early conflicts, greatly increasing your combat effectiveness and chances of survival. A well-chosen drop point combined with effective looting will position you for victory in the upcoming engagements.

Tactical engagements

Battles must be fought with a strategic attitude for early-game success in BGMI. The desire to engage every adversary you see should be balanced by tactical caution. Before encountering, weigh the dangers and rewards. Engage when you have the upper hand: when your opponent is unaware, preoccupied, or outnumbered.

During engagements, effective use of cover is critical. Cover, whether natural terrain, structures, or flora, protects you from enemy fire and allows you to control the pace of the combat. Furthermore, keeping a good awareness of the map is vital for predicting enemy movements and staying within the safe zone.

Effective communication and adaptability

When it comes to squad-based modes in BGMI, flawless communication is your best friend. Coordination with your teammates can mean the difference between an early victory and a quick exit. Sharing enemy positions, distributing loot, and developing strategy together greatly improves your chances of victory.

Flexibility and adaptability are valuable characteristics in this Battle Royale game. If fighting isn't going as planned, consider disengaging and moving away to gain a fresh viewpoint.

Changing your strategy in response to varying conditions can prove crucial to the outcome of your game. Pay close attention to audio signals, as these frequently give critical information about the opponent's location in BGMI.