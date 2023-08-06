How to improve your survival rate in BGMI (2023)

Survival in 2023's dynamic environment of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) depends on a precise combination of strategy, decision-making, and adaptation. Navigating this virtual battlefield necessitates more than just quick reactions; it necessitates careful preparation and a thorough comprehension of the game's fundamentals.

From selecting the best landing location to properly managing resources and keeping situational awareness, each action can be the difference between a quick exit and a triumph. This article digs into three critical pillars of BGMI survival, providing insights that help tip the scales in your favor on the ever-shrinking battleground.

Best tips to improve your survival rate in BGMI

Strategic landing and positioning

Strategic landing is essential for a great start in BGMI. Choose a location that is slightly off the plane's path while being within the safe zone. You will have more time to loot and prepare for your next actions if you don't run across too many adversaries early on. Prioritize finding a good weapon, armor, and healing supplies as you arrive. Watch out for potential opponents and secure your immediate surroundings before moving forward.

After looting, concentrate on positioning. Avoid running in open areas since you will be an easy target. Stick to cover and take advantage of buildings, trees, and natural terrain. Position yourself near the center of the safe zone as the circle shrinks. High terrain can also provide a greater vantage point for seeing attackers and strategizing your next movements.

Smart decision-making

Survival in BGMI necessitates making sound decisions throughout the game. To begin, be cautious about when and where you engage enemies. Keep unnecessary fights to a minimum, especially early in the game. Engage your enemies only when you are well-equipped and have a strong chance of winning. Consider your health, ammo, and the enemy's position before making the decision.

Furthermore, handle your resources properly. If you're only mildly damaged, don't utilize all healing supplies at once. Bandages and first aid kits should be prioritized over medkits and energy drinks because they are easier to apply and can save precious time during combat. Maintain a good stock of bullets by keeping an eye on your ammo count and looting from defeated adversaries.

Constant awareness and adaptation

It is critical to stay aware of your surroundings to survive in BGMI. Listen for footsteps, gunfire, and other ambient clues using your in-game audio. This might assist you in identifying and anticipating nearby movements. Keep an eye on the kill feed to see who has been taken out and where prospective threats are coming from.

Adjust your tactics as the game progresses to fit the shifting situation. As the safe zone diminishes, you must adjust your location and movement in BGMI. Cars can be used strategically to get to a safe zone faster or to move to a better position. If you're running low on supplies, try engaging in battles to loot from fallen opponents, but only if the odds are in your favor.