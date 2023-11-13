How to get DR-H Kurohana skin in Call of Duty Mobile

In the ever-evolving world of Call of Duty Mobile, one aspect that keeps players engaged and excited is the introduction of new skins. Among these, the newly released DR-H Kurohana skin stands out as a Legendary Blueprint, offering a unique aesthetic to those who wield it on the virtual battlefield.

This guide will detail the steps to obtain this exclusive skin, emphasizing the importance of Elite Tokens earned by achieving Legendary rank in Multiplayer (MP) or Battle Royale (BR) modes.

Call of Duty Mobile: DR-H Kurohana legendary skin unlock guide

In its efforts to keep players engaged and enthralled with new upgrades, Call of Duty Mobile periodically releases new weapon skins. The DR-H is no exception, having garnered a lot of attention since its initial release.

DR-H Kurohana: A legendary blueprint:

The DR-H Kurohana isn't just any ordinary skin; it holds the status of Legendary caliber, signifying its rarity and prestige. The weapon's design and aesthetic enhancements make it a coveted item among COD Mobile players.

Fortunately, acquiring this prized possession is not an insurmountable task – it's all about earning and utilizing Elite Tokens. Players need to have six of these tokens to get access to this skin.

Earning Elite Tokens in Call of Duty Mobile

The gateway to the DRH Kurohana skin lies in accumulating a total of six Elite Tokens. These tokens serve as the exclusive currency required to unlock this legendary skin.

The process begins with achieving the coveted Legendary rank in either Multiplayer or Battle Royale modes. This achievement is the key that unlocks the door to a realm of elite rewards. If your current rank is anything less than Legendary, you won't receive Elite Tokens.

Maintaining Legendary Rank

Once you've reached Legendary rank, it's essential to maintain it to continue earning Elite Tokens. If you drop down to Grand Master 5 or lower due to consecutive losses, you won't receive any Elite Tokens until you climb back up to Legendary. Stay focused and maintain your legendary rank to keep earning those valuable rewards.

Remember, you won't earn any Elite Tokens by playing in public matches. Exclusively participate in ranked games to accumulate a substantial amount of Elite Tokens. Whether you win or lose, you'll walk away with valuable rewards.

In conclusion, the DRH Kurohana skin is not just a cosmetic addition to your arsenal. Rather, it's a symbol of accomplishment and prowess in the world of Call of Duty Mobile. So, gear up, strategize your gameplay, and set your sights on the Legendary rank.