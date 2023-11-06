COD Mobile Season 10 2023 patch notes: New LMG, balance adjustments, and more

The highly anticipated COD Mobile Season 10 has arrived, bringing with it a host of exciting changes, new features, and gameplay enhancements. It offers a diverse range of material like the reimagined Club experience, and the introduction of new weapons and scorestreaks. This gameplay experience is poised to be more engaging and competitive with a focus on balance adjustments.

In this article, we'll delve into the key updates that players can expect in the latest season.

COD Mobile Season 10 update: Bruen MK9, balance adjustments, and more

New LMG: Bruen MK9

Originally hailing from COD Modern Warfare, the Bruen MK9 is making its debut in COD Mobile. This Light Machine Gun (LMG) boasts an impressive fire rate and stability, making it an ideal choice for controlling objectives and strategic lanes.

Players can acquire the Bruen at tier 21 in the free tiers of the Season 10 Battle Pass; an epic variant, Bird of Paradise, is available at tier 50 of the Premium Battle Pass. Additionally, a legendary version of the Bruen MK9 will be obtainable in the Puppet Master Draw, set to launch on November 25.

Balance adjustments

In response to player feedback and the evolving meta, COD Mobile Season 10 has brought a series of balance adjustments to various weapons and equipment.

Buffs

DR-H - range, chest DMG multiplier, reload speed

BK57 - range

Oden - ADS speed

CX-9 - Bullter speed, Damage, Range, Chest DMG multiplier, hip fire accuracy

ASM10 - range, reload speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire delay

FR .556 - camera shake

PPSh-41 - horizontal recoil

Striker 45 - range

MSMC - horizontal recoil

RUS-79U - range

Counter UAV - duration

Equalizer - damage, damage taken

Cluster grenade - damage

Alert - enemy footsteps

Nerfs

PDW-57 - horizontal recoil

Shock Wave - wave strength

The Club returns with a fresh look

First introduced during COD Mobile's first anniversary, the Club makes a triumphant return with a fresh new look. Players can now enjoy a range of engaging mini-games, interact with non-player characters (NPCs), and even team up with fellow players for a unique social experience.

By participating in these mini-games, such as Kaboom, Knife Game, Darts, Boxing, Keep Jumping, and DJ Booth, players can earn tokens, which can be exchanged for exciting rewards.

Unleashing the Gunship

A beloved scorestreak called the Gunship has now been introduced to COD Mobile. Players can earn this powerful aerial asset at tier 14 of the free tiers of the Battle Pass. Armed with laser-guided missiles and two types of guns, the Gunship offers devastating firepower from above.

However, players must exercise caution, as each weapon can overheat if fired continuously. The Gunship flies at a higher altitude which makes it vulnerable to ground-based attacks.

Nailgun introduction

Originally featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops III and later in Black Ops Cold War, the Nailgun is now making its way to COD Mobile. This fully automatic nail-firing weapon excels in close-range combat, offering rapid handling and high damage output. Players can embark on the "Nailed It!" seasonal challenge launching on November 14 to earn the Nailgun.

Additionally, a legendary variant, the Nailgun – Dark Experiments, will be available in the Dark Intentions Draw starting from November 17.

In conclusion, COD Mobile players can look forward to the fresh meta and thrilling challenges that await them on the battlefield with the introduction of this new season.