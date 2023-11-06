COD Mobile reveals new machine gun Bruen MK9: Everything you need to know

COD Mobile Season 10 is set to welcome a beast in the form of a light machine gun known as Bruen MK9. The addition of a weapon that offers a lethal blend of firepower, precision, and versatility is sure to excite the COD fans. This weapon boasts an array of impressive features that are set to change the dynamics of battles in the game.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the details of the Bruen MK9, providing you with all the information needed to dominate the battlefield.

Features of MK9 that is arriving in COD Mobile

1) Lethal firepower and control

The Bruen MK9 sets itself apart in COD Mobile with a combination of a high rate of fire, exceptional maneuverability, and effortless recoil control. This means players can unleash a torrent of bullets with precision and accuracy, giving them a distinct advantage in intense firefights.

2) Devastating damage profile

With an expected damage profile of 31-28-22 in COD Mobile, the Bruen MK9 packs a serious punch. What's even more astonishing is its 1.5x headshot multiplier, a rare feature for a light machine gun. This enhancement amplifies its effectiveness, especially in the hands of a skilled operator.

3) Versatile magazine sizes

The Bruen MK9 offers players a choice of three magazine sizes: the standard 100 rounds, the hefty 200-round drum mags, and the more nimble 60-round mags. This flexibility allows players to adapt their loadout to suit their preferred engagement distances and playstyles.

4) Comparable speed and power

Boasting a rate of fire identical to the PKM and the Holger26 at 752 rounds per minute, the MK9 is both powerful and agile. It possesses a three-shot kill range of up to 40 meters when targeting the upper torso, offering a significant advantage in mid-range combat.

5) Accuracy and recoil management

The Bruen MK9 exhibits superior hip-fire accuracy compared to the PKM and slightly trails behind the Holger 26. Its predominantly vertical recoil pattern makes it exceptionally manageable, giving players an edge in maintaining accuracy during sustained fire.

Recommendations while using MK9 in COD Mobile

While the Bruen MK9 is a formidable weapon, there are certain factors to bear in mind.

1) Sprint out time

The MK9's slower sprint-out time may necessitate a more strategic approach to engagements. Players are advised to focus on positioning and movement to maximize their potential.

2) Reload efficiency

The standard reload time for the MK9 is 7.7 seconds, but this can be significantly reduced by opting for the 60-round magazine. Additionally, the Sleight of Hand perk provides an even quicker reloading option, ensuring players can stay in the fight.

3) ADS time with the 60-round mag

While the 60-round magazine offers increased mobility, it comes at the cost of a slower ADS time. This means that the MK9 may not be as effective in quick-draw scenarios compared to assault rifles.

The Bruen MK9 is poised to become a favorite among players who excel with light machine guns in COD Mobile. While it may not suit every playstyle, those who favor a methodical approach to engagements will find the MK9 to be a game-changer.

Additionally, be on the lookout for the rumored legendary version of this gun in the near future, promising even greater potential on the battlefield.