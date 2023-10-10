Is COD Mobile worth playing in 2023?

COD Mobile was launched on Android and iOS platforms four years ago and successfully brought the classic COD experience to mobile devices with a free-to-play model, iconic maps like Nuketown, Crash, Shipment, etc., and classic characters like Ghost, Captain Price, Soap, and General Shepherd available as skins.

Unlike its PC and console counterparts, COD Mobile has taken a different approach by updating the game monthly with new content, balance changes, and minor quality-of-life improvements instead of launching a new game annually. Call of Duty Mobile has evolved significantly over these past four years. This article assesses its pros and cons and whether it's worth playing for the average player in 2023.

COD Mobile is a must-play in 2023, despite a few minor issues

Each Season of COD Mobile brings something new to the community, like maps, game modes, weapons, and balance changes. Activision and TiMi Studios have managed to keep fans happy with new content. However, despite the game's success, it is not without flaws. This article covers some of the pros and cons of the title.

Graphics are customizable and well-optimized

The game's graphics are well-optimized and provide a good experience on most devices. The game typically runs smoothly even on low-end devices, making it widely accessible. However, it is recommended to prioritize performance over graphics if you're playing on a budget smartphone. Those on high-end devices can set the quality and frame rate to the highest setting for a console-like experience on their mobile device.

Best Settings for COD Mobile (Image via Activision, TiMi Studios)

One of the most useful features of COD Mobile is its customizable graphics style. There are four to choose from: Realistic, Dynamic, Standard, and Nostalgia. It's important to note that certain graphics styles can provide a competitive advantage by brightening up darker areas of the map, making it easier to spot enemies.

If you're looking for the best competitive experience, it's recommended to choose Dynamic or Standard graphic styles, set Quality to Medium, and keep the Frame Rate to the highest setting. However, if you're more interested in experiencing good graphics, consider setting the graphic style to Realistic or Nostalgia and setting the Frame Rate and Quality to Max.

COD Mobile regularly adds content

Since its launch in 2019, Call of Duty Mobile has consistently added new content to keep players engaged. New seasons introduce new maps, game modes, weapons, and skins, so players can enjoy the game for extended periods of time.

The ongoing Season 9 of Call of Duty Mobile is brimming with fresh content. One of the latest additions is the CX-9 sub-machine gun, which boasts high mobility and a rapid rate of fire. There's also the Gunship scorestreak, a powerful version of the VTOL.

Moreover, the Hacendia and Standoff multiplayer maps have been revamped to feature a spooky ambiance with Halloween decorations like Jack-O-Lanterns, ghosts, bats, and other elements. Additionally, Undead Siege and Zombies Classic have returned with new challenges, rewards, and POIs.

The Tournament Mode is perfect for experienced players looking to compete for prizes and exclusive rewards. Whether you play casually or take the game seriously, Call of Duty Mobile rewards you, making for a truly gratifying experience.

Ranked on COD Mobile is great

Call of Duty Mobile does a great job of introducing players to the competitive aspect of Call of Duty by placing them in lobbies with other low-skilled players and AI bots. On the other hand, experienced players are quickly promoted to their appropriate rank, ensuring that every match feels fair.

The weapon meta changes every season, but balance is maintained with other guns. Players can perform well using their favorite loadouts without adapting to the meta. The result is a great ranked experience in the mobile battle royale genre.

The UI in the Store and Settings is poorly optimized

COD Mobile has two currencies- Credits and COD Points(CP) (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Mobile is a great game, but its User Interface (UI) can be overwhelming for new players. The Store has too many options, and new players may have trouble if they're searching for a certain item to purchase. The Settings Menu is also quite exhaustive and can take some time for players to get used to.

The community has been requesting an improved interface for months. The UI in the Store and Settings section also feels stuttery on low-end devices but works fine on high-end devices.

However, despite Activision's various updates, the overall experience remains similar to previous versions. It is important to note that the UI feels cumbersome only in certain areas. This does not affect gameplay in any way.

Sketchy micro-transactions

In COD Mobile, you can purchase Legendary and Mythic weapon camos and skins, as well as other cosmetic items, using in-game currency called COD Points bought with real money. However, the way to acquire these items involves buying a chest that gives out a random reward. Because of this system, players may not get the item they want even after spending money on the game.

Consequently, they may need to spend a substantial amount of money on COD Points to get a particular weapon camo or skin they desire. As a result, some fans believe that the system has gambling elements. It is worth noting that skins and weapon camos don't impact gameplay at all and are just there for aesthetic purposes.

Verdict: Should you be playing COD Mobile in 2023?

COD Mobile in 2023 is a great game that combines the best features of Call of Duty and makes it accessible to all. It is one of the best free-to-play multiplayer games, with excellent gameplay, graphics, and competitive integrity.

That said, the game is worth playing only if you're not bothered by micro-transactions. The fast-paced gameplay, balanced matchmaking, and various game modes come together to provide a comprehensive experience for casual and experienced players alike.

Ultimately, the decision rests with you, but we also recommend giving these mobile games a try.