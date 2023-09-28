COD Mobile Season 9 - Graveyard Shift: Release date, new multiplayer mode, Battle Pass rewards, and more

COD Mobile, one of the best FPS titles, is all set to celebrate Halloween with its upcoming update for October. It marks the beginning of Season 9, titled Graveyard Shift, which will introduce a new SMG, several weapon blueprints, and a perk. Graveyard Shift will also bring back Undead Siege, alongside the new Patrol Mode in multiplayer.

The Prop Hunt mode will also see an update with new rules, maps, and props. Operators can also participate in multiple themed events and complete season challenges to earn rewards, including the HS0405’s signature attachment. This article provides detailed information about the upcoming COD Mobile Season 9's release date and its content.

When will COD Mobile Season 9 be released?

COD Mobile Season 9 - Graveyard Shift will be released on October 4, 2023, at 5 PM PT. Players can download the new version from the Google Play Store and App Store when it launches.

Season 9 will transform multiplayer maps Standoff and Hacienda into haunted places, decorating them with Jack-o’-lanterns, ghosts, hanging bats, and more. Check out the next section for the full details of the Graveyard Shift's content.

COD Mobile Season 9 new game modes

COD Mobile new Multiplayer mode, Patrol. (Image via Activision)

Initially introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Patrol mode will debut in the franchise’s mobile version. This latest multiplayer mode will feature the Patrol Zone, which will move around the map until opponents contest it. The team with more Operators than the other will earn points by standing in the zone.

The Prop Hunt mode will receive an update with new rules, maps, props, and mechanics, altering the human and prop interaction every round. Players must look out for the props pretending to be human and detect them using a Heartbeat Sensor.

Moreover, the update will include Search & Rescue to the Ranked Multiplayer mode. It is a modified version of Search & Destroy, where eliminated players drop their tags. They can respawn to the match if allies pick up their dog tags before enemies do.

COD Mobile Undead Siege returns

COD Mobile Season 9 will bring back Undead Siege mode alongside Zombies Classics. (Image via Activision)

Undead Siege will return in Season 9 alongside Zombies Classic in the Zombies mode. They will feature new challenges, classes, rewards, and a balance update. There will be new POIs and a new Camo reward.

In the Undead Siege, Operators deploy on the isolated battle royale map, which will be swamped with zombies all over. They will have to survive the wrath of the undead for five days and five nights. Players must search for supplies during the day and shoot zombies to survive the nights with the help of turrets for additional defense.

On the other hand, the Zombies Classic mode features round-based gameplay. A squad deploys to the Shi No Numa map and fights hordes of zombies to push them back. Operators earn points for every kill, which they can use to open up new routes, purchase perks, and get weapons from the Mystery Box.

Graveyard Shift Battle Pass rewards

COD Mobile Season 9 new SMG firearm, CX-9. (Image via Activision)

Graveyard Shift Battle Pass' free rewards include the new Launcher Plus Perk and the CX-9 Submachine gun (SMG). Players can unlock the former at Tier 14 and the latter at Tier 21 in this shooter game. Additionally, the QXR’s blueprint Growl unlocks at Tier 50.

The new Launcher Plus perk adds two additional reserve ammos. Eliminating any enemy with the perk equipped grants a 20% chance to charge up any scorestreak immediately. CX-9 SMG provides excellent mobility, control, and high fire rate. Other free items include various Camos, Weapon Blueprints, and more.

Premium Pass rewards

By purchasing the Battle Pass, players can get various Halloween-themed Operator skins and Weapon Blueprints. Here are the details:

Operator Skins

Witch Doctor - Lethal Cure Demir and Lurking Dead

Portnova - Funny Bone

Misty - In the Spirit

Weapon Blueprints

CR-56 AMAX - Final Testament

Chopper - The Great Beyond

M4 - Nocturne Mortis

Kilo Bolt-Action - Rex Mortem

CX-9 - Deathly Light

Additionally, subscribing to the Graveyard Shift Battle Pass and enlisting with Ground Forces rewards Operator Skin Jester for Woods, Dark Threshold Weapon Blueprint for Oden, and Dark Threshold Backpack.

Season 9 new events and challenges

Several Hallowen-themed events and challenges will go live in COD Mobile Season 9. (Image via Activision)

In Graveyard Shift, players can partake in three new events and earn awesome rewards. Here are the details:

Halloween-themed Fright Factory: Complete various multiplayer and battle royale challenges that reward Pumpkin Lottery Tickets. Players can use them to claim multiple bonuses, including Ajax - Flesh Golem, Kilo-141 - Webspinner, and more.

Ghost Chasing Spectral Smackdown: It is a mini-game where you whack a Ghost instead of moles in a nine-hole board. Operators can complete and earn energy to participate in the event and earn points to claim various rewards. Whacking the Ghost Sovereign King grants two points, Ghost Soldier provides one, and hitting the Bomb Ghost deducts a point.

Additionally, a Team-Up Rank Shield event will also go live. During the event, losing a ranked match will not deduct Rank XP.

Moreover, completing new season challenges grants Battle Pass XP, Weapon Blueprints, and more. The notable reward includes a signature attachment for the HS0405 Shotgun, Thunder Rounds. With the attachment equipped, the shotgun fires a unique bullet that breaks into pieces after traveling a specific distance. It enables Operators to hit targets in a wide area.