COD Mobile Season 8: Release date, new content, and more

COD Mobile, developed by Activision, is one of the best FPS titles in the mobile gaming industry. This widely popular shooting game offers a wide variety of content to immerse fans in its fast-paced gameplay. With numerous gameplay modes in Multiplayer and Battle Royale, players always have something fresh to try. Additionally, Activision regularly updates the title, introducing a new season every month.

Season 8 of COD Mobile will launch soon, introducing a new weapon, multiplayer mode, multiplayer map, season-exclusive challenges, and more. Activision announced the news through a blog post on the title’s official website. This article explores all content in the upcoming season of COD Mobile.

When will COD Mobile Season 8 be released?

Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 Error 404 will go live this September 2023. (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile Season 8 will be released on September 6, 2023, at 5 PM PT. It is titled Error 404 and features a new original sci-fi-themed multiplayer map. Players will also have an opportunity to try out a debut shotgun, already featured in Black OPS III and Black OPS 4 from the Call of Duty franchise.

COD Mobile Season 8 new content details

All new content coming in Call of Duty Mobile Season 8: Error 404. (Image via Activision)

A new Battle Pass will go live in the upcoming season, rewarding various items upon each tier upgrade. Players can also play a season-themed event and complete multiple missions and challenges to earn numerous in-game items. Here are the details of new content upcoming in COD Mobile Season 8: Error 404.

New multiplayer map and game mode

Kurohana Metropolis is a new map set to release in COD Mobile Season 8. (Image via Activision)

A sci-fi-themed map, Kurohana Metropolis, will debut in the COD Mobile Season 8. It is a multiplayer map rich in indoor areas and narrow corners, providing a thrilling, closed-range gunfight experience. Operators can access this map in the Multiplayer mode when the next season is live.

Players can try out their loadouts in a new Multiplayer mode, Headquarters, which will be available as a featured game mode. It was previously accessible exclusively in private matches. Like Hardpoint, Headquarters or HQ appears on the map which both teams must fight to capture. The team capturing the HQ must defend it for 50 seconds to earn points. However, defenders will not respawn upon their demise.

The attackers, on the other hand, can earn points by destroying the opponent’s HQ within the time limit. Another HQ spawns in a different spot after the clock runs out. The first team to reach the designated score by capturing or destroying the HQs wins the match.

Additionally, a new Super Slide playlist will feature several game modes. This playlist's distinct feature is that Operators can slide longer than usual in matches.

Error 404 Battle Pass: New weapon and rewards

A new lever-action shotgun will debut in COD Mobile Season 8. (Image via Activision)

The new season's Battle Pass debuts a new lever-action shotgun, Argus. This firearm has already appeared in two Call of Duty titles: Black OPS 3 and Black OPS 4. COD Mobile players can acquire it as a free reward by upgrading the Battle Pass to Tier 21. Additionally, Operators can get Cluster Grenade as a free reward by reaching Battle Pass Tier 8 and the new ICR-1 — Webs at Tier 50.

Players can get various Operator skins and weapon blueprints by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass. Here is the list:

Combat-ready Operator Skins

Satsumebachi — Deadly Hornet

Sims — Martial Arts

Domino — Killer Koi

The Iron Monk – The Hundred Fists

Weapon Blueprints

Storm Surge for Holger 26

Indomitable for LK24

Midas’ Claw for Fennec

Ignited Rage for SKS

Death Branch for Argus

Moreover, Operators can also purchase a Battle Pass subscription and get the following rewards from Ground Forces:

Bio Mech Operator Skin for Wraith

Dragon in Amethyst Blueprint for LAPA

Dragon in Amethyst Backpack

New Events, challenges, and rewards in COD Mobile Season 8

A new event, Phantom Quest, will reward Operaator and weapon skin in Season 8. (Image via Activision)

A new season-themed event, Phantom Conquest, will go live in COD Mobile’s next season. Players can earn Phantom Tokens by playing Multiplayer and Battle Royale matches. One can occupy the territory captured by a mysterious Eastern force using the earned tokens. The event rewards include Geisha’s Gaze skin for KN-44, Operator Blackjack in Bloody Fortune skin, and more.

Additionally, Operators can play seasonal events and complete challenges to earn various in-game items, including Battle Pass XP, Operator Skins, weapon Blueprints, and more. A new melee weapon, Sai, will also be available as a reward for clearing missions.

Sai is a dual-wield COD Mobile weapon that buffs the jump and slide capacity of Operators. It is a low-damage melee weapon with a faster attacking speed.

Furthermore, Hidora Kai — Cruel Night will return as a new Legendary Character in the Lucky Draw store. Several Operator skins, such as Nikto — Fulcrum Shift, Tiangu — Porcelain Warrior, and more, will also be available in the Draw.