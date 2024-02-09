Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 Grand Finals to be held in Brazil

On February 9, 2024, Garena announced that the Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 will be conducted in Brazil. After five years, the country will host this international event of the popular mobile game in November. The top clubs from across the globe will collide with each other for the prestigious trophy. The publisher has not yet disclosed other details such as structure, dates, and prize.

Several regional tournaments have already been kicked off in many countries like Indonesia and Thailand. In early 2024, Garena revealed that some regional events would be replaced with FFWS Qualifiers. Last year, the company made some changes to the structure of its major tournaments to make it more competitive among teams.

Brazil to host Free Fire World Series 2024 Grand Finals in November

In November 2023, Brazilian club Magic Squad conquered the World Series held in Bangkok, Thailand. Garena has now decided to organize the 2024 edition in the country of that winning squad. The move by the publisher could generate excitement among local fans as the country is known to have one of the largest player bases of Free Fire.

The first edition of the FFWS was organized in 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Corinthians Esports from the country was the winner of the inaugural edition. After half a decade, the sixth edition of the World Series will be played there.

To annotate the host country of the upcoming edition, Garena posted on its social media pages:

"The battle is set; the stage is Brazil. Get ready for the Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2024 this November. W Brazil is poised to reignite the Free Fire arena after the Magic Squad's stunning victory last year, hosting the world's fieriest showdown once again, five years after the unforgettable blaze in Rio. The stage is vast, the challenge grand, and the fire awaits".

The FFWS 2021 took place in Singapore and was clinched by Phoenix Force (Evos) from Thailand. 2022 witnessed the two World Series, where the spring season was played in Singapore, and Attack All Around from Thailand emerged victorious. The fall season occurred in Bangkok and was conquered by Evos from the host nation.

The publisher of Free Fire will be hoping for success in 2024 with several changes in its esports tournaments. The popularity of the battle royale title has declined drastically after it was banned in India in early 2022. The company announced that the ban was lifted in mid-2023, and the game would be released on September 5. However, they later postponed the launch and have not yet disclosed the new date.

