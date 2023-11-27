Magic Squad crowned champions of Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023

Magic Squad have lifted the prestigious Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 crown. The Brazilian club showcased remarkable dominance in the Grand Finals, winning three out of their six matches and amassing an impressive 112 points. The one-day final brought together the best 12 teams worldwide, competing fiercely for the coveted title and a staggering $1 million in prize money.

Magic Squad's journey to victory has been marked by consistency, evidenced by their fourth-place finish in the knockout stage and a second-place standing in the Points Rush stage of the FFWS.

With a commendable 12 headstart points earned before entering the finals, Magic Squad continued their stellar performance, emerging as the sole team to surpass the 100-point mark during this round. Their remarkable display of skill and strategy rightfully earned them the champions crown. The crew went home with a cash prize of $300K.

Overall standings of the FFWS 2023 Grand Finals

Free Fire World Series 2023 Finals scoreboard (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Buriram United Esports from Thailand, who consistently demonstrated exceptional gameplay since the initial stages, ultimately secured second place with a total of 95 points. The team got off to a slow start in the finals, potentially contributing to their narrowly missing the title.

CGGG, another formidable Thai team that entered the finals with the highest head start points, fell short of claiming a Booyah and settled for a commendable third place with 89 points. The team encountered challenges in accumulating placement points, hindering their ability to make a more significant impact.

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia performed consistently throughout the tournament, securing a top-five placement in every stage. This form extended into the finals, where they secured fourth rank with a total of 72 points. Brazillian squad LOUD had a poor outing in the finals, finishing seventh in the table with 66 points to their tally.

Despite dominating the knockout stage, EXP Esports were below par in both the Points Rush and finals, concluding their journey in sixth position with 68 points.

However, EXP Dew stood out as the MVP of the tournament after an outstanding performance that saw him earn 110 kills and over 94k hp of damage. Despite the team's overall placement, Dew's contributions highlighted his prowess in the FFWS competition.

Vietnamese teams GOW and P Esports looked under pressure throughout their six encounters and ended up in the bottom two of the FFWS Finals. Both the clubs also had disappointing performances in the previous stage.

