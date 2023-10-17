Buriram United x Evos wins Free Fire Pro League Thailand 2023; top three teams qualify for World Series

Buriram United x Evos became the undisputed champion of the Free Fire Pro League Thailand 2023 after dominating the competition. The event took place from August 17 to October 15 and consisted of 20 Thai teams. The top three squads have secured their spots in the upcoming World Series, scheduled for November 10 to 26 next month.

In June, Buriram United collaborated with two-time world champions Evos Esports and managed to claim their first major title. They scored 221 points in the Finale and obtained the winning cash prize of $55,000. The superstar roster will now battle in the FFWS for their third international trophy.

Free Fire Pro League Thailand 2023 Final results

Exp Esports was in first place after Day 1 of the Finale, but they later slipped to second place with 182 points. Their athlete, DEW, displayed his stunning ability in the tournament and clinched all three individual awards: the MVP, the Most Kill Final, and the MVP Regular. The club acquired the former roster of Nigma Galaxy ahead of this tournament.

CGGG took the third place with 172 points to their name. They remained consistent across two days and obtained a spot in the Free Fire World Series 2023.

Attack All Round, a top-tier squad, began the Grand Finals with an average performance but managed to make a good comeback on Day 2. However, the lineup was ultimately unsuccessful in reaching the top three. They ranked fourth with 141 points and unfortunately failed to grab a position in the World Series. The Thai organization was the winner of the FFWS 2022 Sentosa.

eArena, another popular club, had a modest showing in the Finale, scoring 120 points. The team started the year with a bang as they clinched the Free Fire Thailand Championship. The organization also claimed the trophy in the SEA Invitational 2023, which boasted several top teams from across the world.

Avida and Memorial took sixth and seventh places with 106 and 99 points, respectively. Reverse Red had a start in the Finals but stumbled in their last six games. VGS ended up at the bottom in the Grand Finals with 53 points.

Buriram United x Evos, Exp, and CGGG will now represent Thailand in the upcoming Free Fire World Series. The country has absolutely dominated the scene for the last three years. Evos will aim to defend the title in this flagship event of the Battle Royal game.

