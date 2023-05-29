EARENA crowned Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023 champions 

EARENA from Thailand have lifted the Free Fire SEA Invitational crown after stellar performances throughout the three-day Grand Finals. In the ultimate phase, the club accumulated 232 points, including 128 eliminations. Following their strong start on the first day, they didn't appear to be under much pressure in their subsequent matches. The Thai unit also took home the winning prize of $100K.

Magic Esports fought until the end but finished runners-up. The team fell short by six points and took home a cash prize of $40,000. Over the three days, the squad, without earning any Booyahs, still earned a respectable seat in the competition.

Morph was the top-performing Indonesian side, claiming the third position with 218 points. They had a mediocre outing in the initial phase but came back to form at the right time before finishing the event positively.

Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023 overview

Overall standings of SEA Invitational Grand Finals (Image via Garena)

Evos Phoenix, the top performers in the first leg, could not carry their flow and finished fifth with 192 points. The Thai brigade, currently the world champions, could not earn a podium in the invitational battle.

SBTC and Genesis Esports took sixth and seventh places with 183 and 182 points, respectively. Both teams struggled to perform well throughout the event, including in the Group Stage.

First Raiders from Indonesia, brilliant in their last few regional tournaments, stumbled as they ranked ninth with 160 points. They were followed by FW Esports, who earned 149 points.

Team Flash, the Vietnam Champion, slipped to 11th place with 122 points. Meanwhile, Expand had a forgettable competition, ending in the 12th spot with only 66 points.

The SEA Invitational 2023 was the year's first global Free Fire contest, in which 17 teams from seven regions contested over three weeks. They initially fought in the Group Stage before the top 12 teams from the overall standings entered the Grand Finals.

With the event's conclusion, teams from these participating regions will now prepare for their fall seasonal tournaments. The mega Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 will be organized later this year in November.

