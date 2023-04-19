Genesis, First Raiders, Morph, and G Arsy qualify for Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023

Genesis Dogma was declared the victor of the Free Fire Master League Season 7 Indonesia following a tightly contested battle. The side claimed 72 points in six matches of the Grand Finals with the help of a Booyah and 32 eliminations. The team gained victory with a very narrow lead of just one point over the runners-up, showcasing the intensity of the contest. The top four from the leaderboard will participate in the SEA Invitational.

First Raiders Eclipse was just a point behind the winners. Displaying remarkable consistency across all six games, the unit achieved a podium finish despite not winning any Booyahs. Darkol and Co. took the most kills (39) in the Finals.

Morph’s performance slightly increased in the Grand Finals as they obtained third place with 67 points and 37 frags. Their team member Suzana was the top predator with 14 eliminations, while another player, Maal, was fifth with 11 kills.

G Arsy Aphrodite grabbed the fourth seat with 59 points and took its place in the upcoming Invitational tournament. The team finished runners-up in the Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2022 Fall.

Qualified teams for Free Fire SEA Invitational from Master League Season 7

Here are the qualified sides:

Genesis Dogma First Eaiders Morph G Arsy Aphrodite

It came as a shock to everyone that Evos Divine did not make the cut for the upcoming event. Bion and Co. were only two points behind the fourth-placed side. In the previous edition, the firm had a decent execution while clinching the runners-up spot.

ECHO and Defending champion SES Alfaink stumbled despite winning a Booyah each. While both are considered some of the best Indonesian teams, their inconsistency has resulted in their exclusion from the top four.

Bigetron Delta and ONIC finished 10th and 11th after presenting below-average output, while MPO Esports finished 12th place. Several elite Indonesian teams faced failures during the competition, marking a surprising turn of events.

23 out of 24 teams have occupied their seats in the Free Fire SEA Invitational, while the remaining one will be revealed by Garena as a special invitee side from Taiwan.

Starting on May 12, the anticipated contest will kick off with 24 top-tier teams. The publisher will aim to make the upcoming event bigger and more successful as their viewership has declined over the years.

