Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Challenge: Winner, overall standings, prize pool distribution, top 5 players, and more

SES Alfaink has been crowned the champion of the ESL Snapdragon Mobile Challenge, a $300K Free Fire tournament. Their consistent and impressive results seen throughout the two-day finals earned them the trophy and a cash prize of $70,000. The Indonesian squad had 144 points at the tournament's end, along with a single Booyah and 75 eliminations.

First Raiders Eclipse, another Indonesian team, was five points behind them and obtained the second spot. The side gathered the highest number of Booyah (3) in the Grand Finale and was given $32,500 in prize money.

Overall standings of Free Fire Snapdragon Mobile Challenge Grand Finals (Image via Garena)

Evos Phoenix, the current Free Fire World Champion, also collected the same number of points as First Raiders. However, they came third, as they had fewer Booyah (2) than the second-place squad. The Thai powerhouse picked up the most kills in 12 games but narrowly missed out because of not acquiring enough placement points.

Prize pool distribution of ESL Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Challenge

Out of the $300K prize pool, a total of around $100K was allocated for the Group Stage, while the remaining amount was distributed among the Grand Finalists. Here's how much the squads made based on their performances in the aforementioned phases:

SES Alfaink: $70,000 Nigma Galaxy: $45,000 First Raiders Eclipse: $32,500 eArena: $32,500 Evos Phoenix: $30,000 Attack All Around: $16,500 Expand: $13,250 King of Gamers Club: $$12,500 Evos Divine: $11,500 Team Flash: $10,000 Heavy: $8,250 SEM9: $7,500 V Gaming: $2,000 Dewa United: $2,000 MDH Esports: $1,750 Axis: $1,750 Farang Esports: $1,500 Anxiety: $1,500

Nigma Galaxy, who were the top performers in the Group Stage, experienced difficulty in securing a Booyah in the finals and finished their campaign by coming fourth. A member of this squad, Dew emerged as the best player in the last leg of the event with 25 kills and 25,074 damage. The team was the second runners-up in the Free Fire World Series Bangkok last year.

Top five best players from ESL Mobile Challenge (Image via Garena)

eArena from Thailand claimed fifth place with 125 points despite not winning a single Booyah in the finals, while 2022 World Series Sentosa champion Attack All Around came sixth.

Team Expand from Malaysia, with 114 points, seized the eighth position and saw mediocre performances in the tournament. Another famous Thai organization, Kings of Gamers Club, couldn't gain any momentum in the competition and came ninth.

Vietnamese squads Team Flash and Heavy failed to meet expectations and secured the tenth and eleventh spots, while SEM9 managed to only acquire 58 points in the Grand Finals.

BARA from SES and Protetae from eArena were second and third on the kill leaderboard, followed by Lozzy. Xroy from Expand picked up 20 points and came fifth on the scoreboard.

