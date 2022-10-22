Nigma Galaxy and Evos Phoenix qualify for Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok 

The seventh season of the Free Fire Pro League Thailand concluded with Nigma Galaxy being crowned champions. Apart from the title, they advanced to the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022: Bangkok Finals.

The Pro league finals, held over two days on October 15 and 16, featured the best 12 Thai teams compete in 12 matches. Nigma Galaxy dominated the finals and took seven Booyahs. The team raked in 236 points with the help of a whopping 125 eliminations. They were the only one to cross triple-digit placement and elimination points.

Three-time Pro League champion Evos Phoenix came second with 148 points in the finals. The team topped the league stage with more than 650 points but couldn't hold off the Nigma Galaxy storm in the finals. They subsequently moved to the FFWS Play-Ins.

FFWS 2022 will be divided into two phases (Play-ins and Finals) and is scheduled for November 25 and 26. The two-day contest will be an offline affair and will be held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 7 Finals overview

Magic Esports showcased consistent performances in both the league and finals, and were ranked third with 139 points. CGGG took an aggressive route and came in the fourth spot. The team had the second-most frag points but couldn't gather any Booyahs, which hampered their placement points.

After an average showing in the league stage, King of Gamers Club was relegated to Play-ins. They topped the play-ins and also managed to grab fifth place in the finals. In addition to playing patiently, the team focused more on placement points.

The FFWS 2022 Sentosa champions, Attack All Around, had a horror showing in the finals as they gathered only 80 points, securing ninth place. The team had a stellar league stage and came in second with 627 points.

Top fraggers in the finals

1. NGX Caramel - 45 kills

2. CGGG JumpGod - 37 kills

3. NGX Dew - 34 kills

4. NGX FiwGod - 34 kills

Prizepool distribution

The tournament had a massive prize pool of five million baht (around $130K). The champion, Nigma Galaxy, took home more than two million baht (around $53K) in prize money while Evos Phoenix, the first runners-up, won 725k baht ($18K).

Nigma Galaxy achieved huge success in a very short time as they entered the Free Fire Thailand scene in July this year. The team has performed exceptionally well in all the tournaments played under the banner of the organization.

