Nigma Galaxy releases Indian Free Fire and BGMI rosters 

In a recent development affecting BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and Free Fire's competitive scene, the popular Middle East-based esports organization Nigma Galaxy bid farewell to its Indian BGMI and Free Fire lineups.

The organization revealed this development through an Instagram post, thanking the players for being a part of the team and wishing them luck in their future endeavors.

Nigma Galaxy's BGMI roster

Here is Nigma Galaxy's roster for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) Apollo

2) DreamS

3) MJ

4) Wixxky

5) MaX

The team entered the Indian scene as Galaxy Racer Esports in 2020, partnering with the PMPL South Asia champions Celtz. After the ban of PUBG Mobile and the eventual release of Battlegrounds Mobile in India, the organization went through multiple changes, even rebranding itself to Nigma Galaxy. The team grabbed sixth place in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, the biggest event of the title.

The Indian division of Nigma Galaxy enjoyed moderate success in the PUBG Mobile/BGMI scene, winning only a few minor tournaments. Last year, there were controversies between their PUBG Mobile gamers and coach Auram, due to which the organization benched some of its players.

Nigma Galaxy's Free Fire roster

1) Vatsal "Vasiyo CRJ7" Garasia

2) Sumit "xDivine" Verma

3) Atharva "Golden" Chavan

Nigma Galaxy signed their Indian Free Fire roster in January 2021. Although the team underwent some changes, they were quite successful in the Indian Free Fire scene. Centered around their star player Vasiyo, the team finished on the podium of multiple tournaments and also won the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring.

Since the ban on Free Fire and BGMI in February and July of this year, respectively, the updates regarding the return of these titles in India have been few. Keeping in mind the uncertain future of these games in the country, Nigma Galaxy decision was imminent.

The organization currently has two PUBG Mobile lineups in the Middle East and a recently signed Free Fire roster in Thailand. Nigma Galaxy has also secured their place in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 through PMPL Arabia.

The Indian government has blocked BGMI and Free Fire in the country. As a result, official esports tournaments for both titles have come to a halt in the region. It has been almost nine months since the Free Fire ban, and the publisher has not offered any information concerning the game's return to the Google Play and Apple stores.

It remains to be seen whether Nigma Galaxy will return to India after the re-release of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire.

